Phoenix Tribe's life skills programme creates lots of opportunities

Ella Murphy and Adam Pointon at their market stall in Mahara Place. Photo / David Haxton

Standing behind a table in Mahara Place, Waikanae, two enterprising workers are selling their handmade goods.

Ella Murphy and Adam Pointon have been part of the shopping precinct's Tuesday marketplace this year.

On their table is a variety of handmade products from kawa kawa creams, oils, soaps and shampoo bars, natural bees wax candles, tie dyed T-shirts, fairy doors, and crystals.

It's a busy day for Ella and Adam, aged 24 and 36 respectively, from making a healthy lunch, setting up the table to showcase their products, talking to customers, dealing with money, and packing up.

But it's something they thrive on and most importantly enjoy with a calming beach walk afterwards.

The pair are part of the Phoenix Tribe's life skills programme spearheaded by Liz Konia which helps people who have disabilities.

"We've created a programme that is meaningful and purposeful to them," she said.

The programme, which runs Monday to Friday, is based at the Paraparaumu Baptist Church, where their products are created.

A lot of work goes on behind the scenes as part of their day service programme which helps them to be independent.

"And it's really important that their voice is heard in everything."

The majority of the products are created by the pair with some input from local partners.

Other facets of the programme includes gym workouts, swimming, dance therapy, community outings, and an end of week barbecue.

Everything is done in a safe and caring way and is easily changeable too.

Ella Murphy and Adam Pointon manning their market stall. Photo / David Haxton

The aim is for Ella and Adam to go home to their parents and feel like they have had a successful day.

"Their parents keep saying how happy they [Ella and Adam] are, and that they're really enjoying what they're doing, and they want to come to the programme and make the products.

"It's all things they can do. There is nothing out of their reach."

The other stallholders have embraced the pair too.

"They have been amazing and all support them really well."

Liz hopes to grow the programme, which has been running for six months, and accommodate more people.

"Our vision is for people to come and have life skills, and participate in meaningful activities, that use love, and that their voice is heard.

"They are the bosses really."

People interested in the programme could contact her on 027 258 4188.