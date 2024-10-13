Winning the overall award had been a goal since winning the small business award in 2012 and medium size business in 2018.

“It was a dream and something we’d encouraged our team towards,” Peter said.

Sonja said winning the award, with their team beside them, was “next level”.

“They were excited and proud.

“We’re over the moon.”

It was a humble start to the business, all those years ago, but people were soon aware of it as Sonya put flyers into letterboxes in Paekākāriki, Paraparaumu and Waikanae during early morning power walks.

Paddy Gower with Sonja and Peter Jackson. Photo / Captured by Friday

“I would turn up to an address, to do a plumbing job, and would see one of our flyers on a fridge,” Peter recalls.

“Eventually, when you used to send out an invoice in the mail, we would send a little fridge magnet, featuring a tap and our business details.

“Sonja was also very good on the phone, through to invoicing, delivering a professional customer service.

“And I started to create a best-practice manual of how I wanted our team to operate when they got to a home from how I wanted the shoes off, placement of dropsheets, tools to one side, being proud to wear the uniform, letting the customer know when we were coming and going, to showing them the job and talking them through what had been done.”

Peter got into the plumbing industry at a young age. One of his after school jobs was cutting lawns where he met Ido De Bernardo, who owned Aquaheat, and would start Plumbing World.

“I asked him for an apprencticeship. He gave me one doing high rise buildings in Wellington. It was hard work. Then I moved on to a housing maintenance company, went overseas, and came back and started contracting by myself for quite a while, before Sonja and I decided to decided to have a go at our own business.”

The company had gone from strength to strength and now employed 10 plumbers and three adminstration staff, had mentored about 20 apprentices including some who have gone on to own large companies, and the couple’s children were a key part of the business too.

“It has been a real blessing to me, Sonja and our children.”

Award winners

Hospitality, entertainment and tourism: Ngā Manu Nature Reserve

Manufacturing, production and processing: South African Pantry

Retail: Harrisons Kāpiti Horowhenua (Flooring)

Professional and business services, or technology: Landlink

Not for profit, community and public services: Foxton Windmill Trust

Construction and trades: Peter Jackson Plumbing

Consumer services: Caci Clinic Levin

Innovation: Isaac King Consultant

Special innovation: Stripped Electrical

New/emerging: Kaewa Tours

Small business: Levin Top 10 Holiday Park

BKH judges: Stripped Electrical

Environmental sustainability: Ngā Manu Nature Reserve

Electra Business of the Year 2024: Peter Jackson Plumbing

Customer experience Horowhenua: Homegrown

Customer experience Kāpiti: Party Perfect

Horowhenua Business Hall of Fame: Wayne Bishop

Levin Business Hall of Fame: Ruth Pretty



