Permanent home needed for Kāpiti Community Foodbank

Kāpiti Community Foodbank chairman David Edwards, Otaki MP Terisa Ngobi, food bank manager Kerry Lovell. Photo / David Haxton

The Kāpiti Community Foodbank needs help from the community to secure its future.

It is embarking on a fundraising campaign, the biggest since it began in 1999, to establish a permanent home.

The aim is to buy a relocatable building and move it to a central Paraparaumu location, close to Coastlands, where it has secured a 10 year lease at an affordable rate.

The food bank project requires a building fund of $150,000.

At present the food bank is located in the Te Newhanga Community Centre in Paraparaumu which is closing down soon because of weather-tightness issues.

Kāpiti Coast District Council, which owns the building, is regularly monitoring the air quality to ensure everyone's safety.

But the situation to find a new place is urgent, prompting the desire to secure a permanent home.

The food bank is no stranger to facing a challenge.

It has had to move a few times in the past, has been cleaned out by burglars, handled challenges stemming from the global pandemic, and weather-tightness issues including toxic black mould in the centre.

Food bank chairman David Edwards said it had been "left with no option".

"We looked around the whole central business district area in Paraparaumu and anything that is for rent has a huge industrial space and costs about $65,000 a year.

"We can't afford that.

"If we can get into our own premises then we can get stability.

"We have got the opportunity to rent a piece of land and place on that a relocatable classroom essentially."

Edwards, who hoped the council would make the consent process as smooth as possible, said the food bank was operating "week to week virtually" in the community centre.

"They [council] have said that at best we can stay 10 weeks but if the readings for the mould get any higher then their health and safety responsibility will come in over the top and the centre would close.

"The situation is dire."

He was hopeful the funding could be obtained.

"It's just the timing."

He was heartened by the initial response from the public including some generous donations.

Food bank manager Kerry Lovell, who leads a team of dedicated volunteers, said having a permanent home for the food bank was exciting.

"I'm feeling supported for the first time.

"It would be nice to be permanent — we are so over moving — logistically, stock wise, effort wise, and the disruption in the community about where we are next.

"This move is very important for our stability and for people to know exactly where we are."

She said the food bank was keen to pay tradespeople to help with the fitout too.

"We can't expect people to give free all the time. Tradespeople are finding it hard as well."

Meanwhile, the food bank is kept busy helping a wide range of people.

"The concerning thing is that every month we're having 22 and 25 brand new clients registering with us. That hasn't stopped."

Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi said, "The community spirit and buy-in is obvious, not just through the number of volunteers the food bank has but also through how generous the community is with their donations of kai.

"It is really important that we have a permanent space here for the food bank who do such important mahi supporting many individuals and whānau in our area.

"I absolutely support David, Kerry and the team and will be doing everything I can to help them in this stage of their journey and into the future."

How to help:

To donate you can go to the food bank website www.thekapitifoodbank.co.nz or by internet banking.

ASB bank account name: Foodbank Building Fund Appeal

ASB bank account: 12-3157-0048639-50.

All donations over $5 are tax deductible, so if you require a receipt send an email to: foodbankkapiti@gmail.com

For those businesses who are looking to make a significant donation, email the committee as they are offering naming rights of the building and individual rooms.

The committee also plans to offer business benefactors the opportunity to display their logos on signage at the new premises, as well as on the website.