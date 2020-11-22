Penny Gaylor: Lots to know in Parks Network Plan

Penny Gaylor.

Weekly column by Kāpiti's Greater Wellington Regional Council representative Penny Gaylor.

As you read this column chances are I will be in a hearings panel meeting, or in the environment committee meeting — if not I might be lying down with a couple of tea bags over my poor eyes!

Leading up to chairing the Parks Network Plan hearings committee Monday and Wednesday, and chairing the environment committee Thursday of this week there has been a huge amount of reading — try 1268 pages plus 41 pages. Suggested remedies for tired eyes are welcome.

But the reading is really only my small part to play, behind that sits the diligent work of our Greater Wellington Regional Council staff who have compiled these substantial committee reports to help shape the future of our natural environments across our region.

Their work and professionalism is much appreciated by myself and my councillor colleagues.

And behind that again sits the hundreds of people from across our region who put in their individual and collective energies to contribute a submission to our public consultation on the GWRC controlled parks spread across our region.

I applaud your efforts to inject your ideas and perspective — whether they are from your own knowledge and experience, or whether it is reflecting that of a group or club.

Three weeks ago I was on a school camp in the Marlborough Sounds, based at Curious Cove.

On one of the days we ventured by boat to predator free Motuara Island and then across the bay to Ships Cove. Nurtured. Protected. Gorgeous. Peaceful.

Leading in to the Parks Network Plan hearings and deliberation it was a timely reminder of what we are aspiring to.

And seeing the responsiveness of all the children connecting with the natural environment sharpened my focus, and reinforced my view that we all value our environment.