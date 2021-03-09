Penny Gaylor enjoys Black Caps T20 win

Penny Gaylor enjoys a T20 game in Wellington.

Opinion: Great stuff Black Caps for beating Australia. I was there on Sunday at the Sky Stadium in Wellington to see it for myself. Awesome.

Our seats were in Aisle 26, ideal for gauging the crazy speed of those fast-bowlers' deliveries, but the Kiwi batters just kept popping them for 6s to my right, to my left, and even up on to the roof.

And then there were the mass of 4s; it's only when you're there in person that you can appreciate for yourself how skilfully our batters were artfully placing the ball between the Aussie fielders.

At $32 for my adult ticket and $10 tickets for the lads I took, amazing value for live, exhilarating sport.

I won't fess up to how many yummy mini donuts I ate, but I'm guessing about two sessions at the gym.

Who cares, we were celebrating being out of level 2 and enjoying a day in the sunshine to watch the cricket.

It was the second time I've been there recently, as we also went to the Six60 concert in February which showcased an all-Kiwi line-up.

Loved, loved the concert and in my online customer experience survey I responded to the "any other comments" question that I would love Six60 and all the bands to play there again.

My next outing will no doubt be to see the Hurricanes versus the Chiefs at the stadium on Saturday, March 20, 7.05pm kickoff.

Bit of work to do after Sunday's loss to the Crusaders, but they always play especially well for their home crowd.

And then I rounded up my day with watching on Sky the Phoenix beat Perth in the Australian football competition, a convincing win, good for them.

What a perfect Kiwi Sunday, sport, sport and a bit more sport.

A big thanks to the huge number of people who will have worked quickly to pull off a last minute game at the stadium.

The crowd was really appreciative to be there, and all the sweeter for our success over the Aussies.