Tuatara Brewery, based in Paraparaumu, is switching from its distinctive lizard-skin-like embossed bottles to cans exclusively, in its latest evolution.

“Tuatara first dipped its toes into the can format in late 2022, and the time is now right to shed our old skin,” DB Breweries senior marketing manager Sam Forrest said.

The new format, which retains the distinction tuatara eye design, is produced on a shiny new canning line in the brewery.

The small-footprint CraftCan Duo16 is a 16-head, dual-lane inline filler and seamer that is tailored for smaller craft breweries and has the capability to fill a variety of can sizes.

“While there are some cost savings to be made based on the price of cans versus bottles, the motivation behind moving to cans has been giving craft drinkers the format that they are asking for,” Forrest said.

A can of Tuatara's Regenerate Pilsner.

“With 70 per cent of boutique craft beer volume in New Zealand in cans, it’s clear that Kiwi craft beer drinkers have a format preference.

“Also, the 330ml cans are on average 17 times lighter than the original 330ml Tuatara bottles.

“From a consumer point of view, convenience is a factor as cans stack easily in the fridge, plus they are easy to chuck in a bag on the way to a barbecue.

“Since Tuatara was born in 2000, there have been a few creative evolutions, and the new cans offer a format we know craft beer drinkers enjoy.

“Plus, we know Kiwis love the beer we make, with Tuatara tap volumes up 38 per cent from 2022.”

Tuatara Brewery manager Tupu Gregory said the canning line was an exciting development that had the capacity to fill 330ml, 440ml and 500ml cans.

“It has a small footprint, controlled atmospheric filling and a servo seamer.

“From the first day of operation, the CraftCan has produced a controlled and quality packaged product and helped deliver the great-tasting beer that Tuatara is renowned for, as proven by the recent Brewers Guild of NZ awards where the newly launched Tuatara Regenerate Pilsner can was awarded a gold medal.

Tuatara Brewery manager Tupu Gregory in front of the canning line.

The new packaging will be rolling out in bars, restaurants, liquor stores and supermarkets over the coming months.

In addition to the new packaging, Tuatara is also taking the opportunity to update the range and launch a new brew into cans, Regenerate Pilsner.

“Our original pilsner put us on the map, but like every tuatara we possess the ability to regenerate,” Forrest said.

“With Regenerate Pilsner, we’ve given our original pilsner an upgrade with a pilsner malt base contrasted by bold lime, grapefruit and gooseberry hop aromas.”

Medals Tuatara won at the NZ Brewers Guild Beer Awards.



