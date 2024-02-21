Joseph, Matiu and William Konder.

In a heartwarming display of determination and camaraderie, three young athletes - Matiu, Joseph, and William Konder - proudly represented the Paraparaumu Track and Field Club at the renowned New Year’s run in Trier, Germany.

Embarking on a challenging 32-hour journey, the Konder family arrived safely in Schweich, Germany, a charming town nestled along the Mosel River.

Swapping the warmth of the New Zealand summer for the crisp embrace of the German winter, the boys, aged 8, 10, and 12, adapted by engaging in various sports like basketball, football, running and even ice skating.

The trio’s main focus, besides visiting their grandparents and extended family, was the New Year’s run in Trier, marking only the second time New Zealand was represented in this historic event.

Matiu Konder during a New Year's run in Trier, Germany.

William and Joseph took on the 1km challenge, with William securing an impressive seventh place in his age group and Joseph finishing 13th.

Meanwhile, the eldest brother, Matiu, tackled the 2km route through Trier’s beautiful CBD, clinching the 13th position in his age group.

Draped in pride, the boys proudly waved the flag of the Paraparaumu Track and Field Club, symbolising their roots and unity.

The international spotlight shone on them as local media, including the esteemed Trierische Volksfreund newspaper, covered their inspiring journey.

William Konder maintains a strong pace.

Behind this extraordinary feat was not just passion but also a community’s support.

The trio, who live in Paraparaumu, tirelessly raised funds by selling avocados on Kāpiti Rd and going door-to-door in their neighbourhood.

Generous contributions from sponsors, including Euan Whitaker from Whitaker Electrical, Steve and Alison O’Connel from SJO Ltd and the Grooming Shed, Kaye and Keith Bullock from Eyes On Security, Sophie and Jesse Wollhouse from Coastal Roofing, and Rachel and Daniel Huxford from Final Trim, along with Richmond Wells from Rural Worx, made their dream trip a reality.

Joseph Konder in full stride.

The Kiwi trio’s venture into the heart of Germany not only showcased their athletic prowess but also underscored the power of community, determination, and a shared dream.

The Konder boys left an indelible mark on the New Year’s run in Trier, becoming ambassadors for both their homeland and the Paraparaumu Track and Field Club.



