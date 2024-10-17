Advertisement
Paraparaumu teacher Cath Braddock shines at Taupō Ultramarathon with second place

Grace Odlum
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Kapiti News·
3 mins to read
Cath Braddock during the race, Photo / Photos4sale

A Paraparaumu College teacher has returned from the Taupō Ultramarathon on Sunday with great results.

Cath Braddock, who works in learning support at the college, competed in the 70km race, placing second in the women’s category and ninth overall.

“I also beat all the women and men in my age group [50-59] – it was deeply satisfying to beat the men.”

The Waikanae Beach woman, who has been running marathons since 2021, said she wasn’t sure how she was doing until she got to the end, and someone yelled her placing out to her.

She said she started the race carefully and tried to appreciate the scenery as it was such a nice day.

There were aid stations at a couple of points through the race, including at 20km where her husband Mike Reynish was waiting for her.

Cath Braddock, left, completing the Taupo Ultramarathon with her pacer runner Anesa Robinson. Photo / Photos4sale
“I just knew when I started that I only had to run 20km and then I could stock up my electrolytes and my gels and stuff like that and have a bit of a chat.”

She didn’t spend too much time there though – as she didn’t want the aid stations to eat up time.

“I mean you’re racing, you’re not there to eat your lunch, right?”

Once she got to the last 24km her pacer runner and good friend Anesa Robinson ran alongside her to act as moral support.

“It was psychologically really helpful because she had a few stories for me.”

Robinson couldn’t hand Braddock anything or carry anything for her, but she acted as a good “head distraction”.

Also placed second in the Wellington Marathon this year and received a world ranking.

Cath Braddock was invited to compete in the New York City Marathon. Photo / Grace Odlum
“In my age group, I was first in New Zealand, but 84th in the world.”

Her ranking has gone to No 103 now because of overseas marathons she couldn’t compete in.

Because of her ranking, Braddock was invited to run in the prestigious New York City Marathon next November.

The New York City Marathon is one of the “big six” races, along with London, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin and Boston, that are called the majors.

“Every year one of those majors hosts the age group. Not just anybody can do it.”

Braddock trains under Nic Ayson, who runs Single Track Collective, who Braddock described as a very experienced trail runner.

“You tell her what your ambitions are, and she personalises a training plan.”

Braddock said her favourite things about running are the headspace and having time for herself.

She also enjoys the trails on a nice day and said the views can be really beautiful.

“What a privilege to be able to run.”

