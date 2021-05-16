Paraparaumu Memorial Hall goes from old and tired to modern and fresh

Inside Paraparaumu Memorial Hall. Photo / David Haxton

The transformation is complete. Paraparaumu Memorial Hall has a new lease of life after a six month refurbishment.

Co-funded by the Kāpiti Coast District Council and a $500,000 grant from the Government's Provincial Growth Fund, the refurbished hall offers community users a safer, warmer and more comfortable facility.

Mayor K Gurunathan said council was grateful for the government assistance which enabled "a real step-change in the hall's maintenance".

"Without the grant from the Provincial Growth Fund, the improvements we've made would undoubtedly have been carried out in several stages over many years."

Construction zone in the Paraparaumu Memorial Hall.

The refurbishment included earthquake strengthening bringing the hall from 20 per cent New Building Standard (NBS) rating to more than 80 per cent NBS.

There's new external and internal cladding as well as insulation under the flooring and in the walls.

Repairs have been made to the floor and ceiling, there's improved fire safety systems, windows have been double glazed throughout, bathrooms and heating have been upgraded, various doors replaced, new fire exit doors, improved ramps, new storage room for trestle tables and 70 new chairs.

But wait there's more.

New LED lighting makes the hall brighter and more sustainable, and the new paint inside and out modernises its look.

New fall-prevention rails and improved disability car parking make the hall more accessible.

Opened in December 1955, the 65-year-old Paraparaumu District Memorial Hall was built as a War Memorial Hall.

"In its early years, it was the centre of the burgeoning town's social life hosting a myriad of events, parties and celebrations," Gurunathan said.

"The hall is still a valued venue for many community groups.

"So we're very pleased to welcome them back to this much improved space."

He thanked everyone who contributed to giving the hall a new lease of life so it can continue to support this, and future generations of the Paraparaumu community.

One of the first bookings is a wedding.