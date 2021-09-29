Paraparaumu Beach School student wins multiple speech competitions

Isobel Chisholm. Photo / David Haxton

A Paraparaumu Beach School student has won a speech competition for the fourth year in a row.

Over the years Isobel Chisholm, 12, has won the Year 5/6 Norris Family Cup and the Year 7/8 J Newton Cup twice each for her speeches.

Judges had various criteria such as stage presence, audience engagement, eye contact, speech structure, content and delivery, and overall effect.

To get into the finals students had to impress in their class before delivering their speech, which can't be longer than five minutes, in front of their syndicate which is about 150 students.

In Year 5 she impressed with a Harry Potter story, Year 6 about kiwis, Year 7 about why New Zealand is the best country, and Year 8 about "how ridiculous" the English language is.

She also won speech competition certificate at Gulf Harbour School when she attended there for half a year during Year 6; her speech was about why plastic was harmful to the environment.

Reflecting on her speech success, Isobel said, "I feel very proud".

"I put a lot of work into my speeches because I want to make them entertaining and fun.

"You don't want to make the audience's brains turn off. This year I got a lot of laughs and it was like a comedy speech."

Isobel said crafting her speeches was enjoyable too.

"I like writing the speech, changing parts, and getting it into the final format.

"I get a lot of help from my parents, Duncan and Rebecca. They're the main people I get feedback from."

Isobel, who is on the school council, said she got nervous before speaking in front of a lot people especially if she felt she was a bit unprepared.

"But once I'm on the stage I really enjoy it. I enjoy entertaining people and seeing their reaction.

"I'm just happy with what I've done with my speeches. It's kind of cool to find something that you're good at."

Isobel has also done well in Canterbury University's Kiwi Competitions.

Last year she was awarded excellence with distinction for English, and this year excellence for English.

The Kiwi Competitions are online tests about English, maths and science.

Paraparaumu Beach School principal Jess Ward said, "We're super proud of Isobel's talent and when she leaves here, at the end of the year, are looking forward to seeing where her career takes her."

Isobel will be attending Paraparaumu College next year.