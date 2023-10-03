Rebecca Bond won second place in WOW's Bizarre Bra category for her entry, Eyes Up Here. Photo / David Haxton

Rebecca Bond has entered the World of Wearable Art (WOW) several times and, despite getting through to judging five of those times, she had never placed before. That is, until now.

The WOW competition has been showcasing New Zealanders’ creations for nearly four decades and, with more than 60,000 people attending, it’s no small event.

Bond, from Paraparaumu, entered her favourite category, Bizarre Bra, this year and placed second with her design, which she named Eyes Up Here.

Her inspiration was the age-old message of looking at who people are on the inside rather than judging what’s on the outside.

When crafting the piece, she used a reflective digital board (the same material from which road signs are made) and a bearing to make the design spin around for that extra wow factor.

Rebecca Bond's Eyes Up Here piece on stage. Photo / Stephen A'Court

And to tie into the bra’s name, she used googly eyes, but “I didn’t think anyone would actually see them”.

What a lot of people might not know is how long the lead-up to the event takes.

The first step is coming up with an idea – Bond had countless ideas in her head but narrowing them down to one was tough and time-consuming.

Making the bra took less time and, thanks to her father James, who helped with the bearings, she was able to finish pretty quickly.

“It took more thinking about than actually making it.”

Rebecca Bond entered the Bizarre Bra category. Photo / Andi Crown

After that was the nerve-racking process of posting the bra to WOW in Nelson early this year and hoping it didn’t get lost in the mail.

Then all the entries went through an initial selection process and three rounds of judging, which took place over the following few months.

Bond was overseas when she got the email letting her know she had won second place and a $3000 prize. The first thing she did when she heard the news was call her father.

He was dealing with some health complications, so “it was nice to be able to have some good news, especially with something he had so much involvement with”.

The final show was held last month in Wellington. Since Bond was back from her trip by then, she attended with her parents and her children Ruby and Corey.

“Seeing it live with models just brings another level to it.”

She was thrilled with the results and said the WOW competition was great because it gave her a chance to be creative in a different way than usual and to think outside the box.

“There’s no boundaries on it, I just love it.”

Bond, who is a silversmith as a hobby, was first introduced to art by her parents.

Her mother, Anne, worked in a primary school, so the two spent the school holidays doing art together, and eventually Bond ended up studying art at The Learning Connexion in Taita.

Now she works for the Kāpiti Art Studio and will be featured in the Kāpiti Coast Art Trail for her silversmithing next month.