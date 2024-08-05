The building, covering 14sq m, was designed as a place for adults, not children, to relax and unwind.

It has space for casual seating, a desk, a bar, a dartboard and a deck.

Externally, natural materials of silver cedar and corten steel match the main dwelling and integrate and nestle the built form into its setting.

Internally, birch ply walls, inbuilt joinery, cedar ceilings and strip lighting finish the interiors while creating a sanctuary.

Inside the treehouse. Photo / Paul McCredie

Gilpin estimates it took over a year to build.

“I did it in my weekends off ... it was a fun thing to do.”

There were various challenges.

“Its location meant all the materials had to be carried to the site and done physically by hand.

“There was no way of getting machinery up there.”

Last year Gilpin won the national award for the same category for a Kāpiti Island structure project.

“To get awards two years in a row is pretty exciting.”

The treehouse is a great place to relax. Photo / Paul McCredie

ADNZ judges said the treehouse was tiny yet, through skilful design, felt expansive.

“A limited material palette and finishing keep it simple.

“Windows, wing walls and a wide narrow deck connect it beautifully with its site, extending the house and its view to the distance.”

Gilpin’s other award-winning projects were a steel-and-timber home in Paraparaumu that won a highly commended award for a new home between 150sq m and 300sq m, as well as a commended award for home interiors.

Plus a “spliced” home in Raumati Beach that won a highly commended award for a new home over 300sq m.

“It’s nice getting recognition for houses ranging from brand-new contempory homes, from mid-size to large, through to tiny treehouses, it’s pretty neat.”



