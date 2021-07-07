Paraparaumu 78 townhouse development expected to be completed by spring next year

A view of the proposed Four Kāpiti development. Graphic / One For All

A unique 78 townhouse development is to be created in the heart of Paraparaumu.

Gibbons Co, which has created high quality developments in Auckland and Wellington, has teamed up with architects Novak & Middleton to create the development called Four Kāpiti.

The development is at the eastern end of Kāpiti Rd, on the northern side, opposite BP, Mary Potter Hospice Shop and Kāpiti police station.

A Gibbons Co spokesperson said the 10,000 square metre site had been waiting for development for many years.

Resource consent had been issued with action expected to get under way from December.

Aerial view showing the proposed Four Kāpiti development in foreground. Graphic / One For All

Nine homes currently on the site would need to be removed as well as vegetation before earthworks and drainage work could be undertaken.

The development was expected to be completed by spring 2022.

It would comprise a variety of two, three and four bedroom townhouses among large landscaped areas.

The townhouses, which were freehold unit titles, were sized from 77sq m to 141sq m.

Prices started from $799,000.

The development offered "quality, well designed homes to further lift an already desirable area", the spokesperson said.

The Four Kāpiti development will have green spaces too. Graphic / One For All

"It will also bring more people into the district offering a boost to local businesses."

Interest had been "really strong" with "over 50 per cent snapped up" already.

The spokesperson said the development offered townhouses which were "not only affordable but great for first home buyers" and helped "during a housing and stock shortage".

Moreover, "These low maintenance homes are perfect for 'lock-up and leavers' or 'life-stylers' who don't want to spend their weekends on the house."

Founded in 2008, Gibbons Co, founded in 2008, "is one of New Zealand's largest property developers with over $500 million worth of development projects", a company bio said.

"A major player in Wellington and Auckland for boutique high-end development and commercial leasing, Gibbons Co offers the best elements of design and uncompromising quality at an affordable price.

Inside one of the townhouses. Graphic / One For All

"Gibbons Co has incredibly strict acquisition criteria.

"They believe the key to any successful property is its location and aspect to the sun.

"All of their developments get maximum sunlight from the best locales, which improves future saleability and attracts quality tenants and ensures very happy owners."

And a bio for Novak & Middleton said, "Much awarded over 25 years, Novak & Middleton are renowned for their innovative approach.

"They have extensive experience in designing attractive large scale multi-unit housing.

"Notable local examples of their work include The Parade in Island Bay and Bombay Terraces in Khandallah."

Four Kāpiti www.fourkapiti.co.nz is being marketed by Tommys.