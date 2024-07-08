The event is for everyone who uses the ocean when it is not being patrolled - paddlers, ocean swimmers, fishers and divers.

“Cold water plunging, Wim Hof, hot ‘n’ colds with seaside saunas are all rising in popularity and we’re seeing more winter swimmers than ever opting to go in solo,” club chairman Matt Warren said.

Taking place on Paekākāriki Beach, the event will focus on learning the theory of rips and currents, how to identify them from the shore and how surfers can use them to get beyond the break.

Surrounded by inflatable rescue boats, board paddlers and lifeguards with rescue tubes, the Paekākāriki volunteer lifeguards will then take keen swimmers into the water to teach them what a rip feels like and guide them through the practical parts of navigating a rip.

Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow is encouraging her colleagues in local and central government to join her on the “political plunge” in the name of water safety and support for the Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards as they rebuild their club.

Bek Coogan.

“Community leadership is so important in promoting water safety in Paekākāriki and across New Zealand, so I am laying down the wero to my colleagues to take the plunge and get behind this event.”

Foxton Fish and Chippery, a sausage sizzle, a coffee cart and music will be there to warm up hardy swimmers afterwards.

What’s a rip?

A rip current is a narrow body of water moving out to sea. If you get caught in a rip you can get swept out to sea quickly.

Warren said even the most experienced swimmers could get caught off guard and find themselves in trouble.

“The Paekākāriki Beach normally has at least a couple of rips all year round, so if you are going to enjoy the beach safely, it’s important to know how to identify a rip and avoid swimming near it and to know how to get yourself out of a rip if necessary.”

He said all beaches had rips because they had the important job of moving the water back out to sea; however, the strength varied depending on conditions.

“As long as you follow basic safety guidelines, everyone can enjoy our beautiful beach year-round.

“The number one surf safety rule is to never swim or surf alone. If you do get caught in a rip - remember the three Rs.”

The three Rs are relax and float to save your energy, raise your hand to signal for help, and ride the rip until it stops, then swim back to shore or wait for help to arrive.

The Details

What: Rip safety event

When: Midday, Sunday, July 28

Where: Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguard Club, end of the Parade (at the “container clubroom”), Paekākāriki.