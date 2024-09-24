Tu Tilley will be performing at the Paekākāriki Spring Music Fest.

The Paekākāriki Spring Music Fest is set to take place in the picturesque Campbell Park.

The free live music family-friendly community event promises an “incredible lineup of local talent, great vibes, and non-stop entertainment.

A free entry small children’s bouncy castle will be provided, and Paekākāriki School will be providing a barbecue fundraiser.

Throughout the afternoon, the event will be supported by the one and only DJ Hake, a renowned Māori DJ, known for his ability to read the crowd and create the perfect vibe.

“DJ Hake will keep the energy high between sets,” event organiser Chris Craddock said.