Paekākāriki Spring Music Fest set to entertain

Kapiti News
2 mins to read
Tu Tilley will be performing at the Paekākāriki Spring Music Fest.

The Paekākāriki Spring Music Fest is set to take place in the picturesque Campbell Park.

The free live music family-friendly community event promises an “incredible lineup of local talent, great vibes, and non-stop entertainment.

A free entry small children’s bouncy castle will be provided, and Paekākāriki School will be providing a barbecue fundraiser.

Throughout the afternoon, the event will be supported by the one and only DJ Hake, a renowned Māori DJ, known for his ability to read the crowd and create the perfect vibe.

“DJ Hake will keep the energy high between sets,” event organiser Chris Craddock said.

“His diverse playlist includes everything from RnB, hip-hop, funk, disco, pop, house, rock, and reggae.”

Event lineup:

12pm - Kicking off the festival is Charli, a young talented musician known for her heartfelt performances. With a blend of acoustic guitar and powerful vocals, she will charm the crowd with covers and original songs, all with a touch of alternative rock. Expect some mellow favourites and refreshing new sounds from this rising star.

1pm - Bringing humour and wit to their covers, Crimson Club will take the stage with their unique and entertaining style. They’ll be debuting a new set of music. Their lively performance always promises a fun-filled musical experience, sure to get the crowd moving.

The Crimson Club are ready to roll.
2pm - Prepare for a nostalgic journey through the decades as the Joe Simmonds Band plays an array of pop hits from the 80s to the present day. Known for performing songs that catch his ear, Joe leads the band with vocals and guitar, accompanied by a second guitarist, keys, drums, and bass. Their eclectic set will have something for everyone.

3pm - A special treat awaits when local favourites Tu Tilley hit the stage. This dynamic band will deliver a mix of original tunes and crowd-pleasing favourites, showcasing their impressive musicianship and connection to the local community.

“Come along and enjoy a spectacular day of music, dancing, and fun in the sun,” Craddock said.

“We are very grateful to our funding partner, Pelorus Trust, whose generous donation covered the costs of the artists and equipment, and without their support, this event would not have been possible.”

The Details

What: Paekākāriki Spring Music Fest

When: Saturday, October 5, 12pm to 4pm

Where: The Dell, upper Campbell Park, Paekakariki

Wet Weather Location: The Scout’s Hall, upper Campbell Park, Paekākāriki

Tickets: No cost


