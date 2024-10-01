Ōtaki College students are getting ready for life in a rapidly changing world, and are using AI to get there.
The college is the first school in New Zealand to use American artificial intelligence (AI) programme SchoolJoy.
Co-founder and chief executive of SchoolJoy, Ian Zhu, said the programme is a personalised learning system powered by AI that is designed to give teachers back more time.
SchoolJoy is a way of preparing students for a world that doesn’t exist yet, he said.
“If we look at how much the world has changed since ChatGPT came out in 2022, it’s quite a bit, and if we think about how much more the world will change in the next one, two, or six or seven years – the world will look very different.”