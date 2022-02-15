Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan.

Weekly column by Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan.

Two weeks ago, I had written about how my whānau was organising to manage isolating at home given the increasing threat of Covid Omicron. Apart from the double vax, booster shots, and the medicines, the plan was a theoretical construct. Then it happened. Claire went to Raglan for nine days to visit daughter Jess and, niece Jaya, who was pregnant with her first child. The day Claire returned, Jess, who has a weak immune system, fell ill and was advised by the doctor to Covid-test.

Luckily, back in Ōtaki, we already had protocols in place. Because Claire had gone through two airport terminals and an enclosed flight the family had already agreed on Claire isolating for three days in the main house with me while my son Ari and partner Taylor retreated to the sleepout with 7-month grandson, Kiaan. The vulnerability of the baby was frighteningly foremost in our minds. Claire and I made appointments to get tested in Ōtaki. Then the agonising wait for test results started, made worse by Claire also starting to feel ill with symptoms similar to Jess with scratchy throats, runny nose and fever. Our isolation plan kicked in. It was a comfort that we had one.

But the real lesson is the human face of this experience. The isolation suddenly blew a gaping hole between doting grandparents and Kiaan. Heart-rending as it was, at least we got glimpses of him across the garden. A luxury not available for thousands of others. Throughout this pandemic we have heard the terrible stories of families who could not be united because of border restrictions. We know of people who could not visit family in retirement homes or attend funerals. Difficult times.

We knew it was a sacrifice we needed to make to ensure Kiaan's safety. I have shamelessly used little Kiaan as a keystone to tell my stories. When he was just born I spoke about my personal challenge and fear to ensure the world he has inherited is not completely munted by climate change. In another story I promoted funding for Wellington Free Ambulance using a personal experience when that service helped save Kiaan's mother as she was rushed to Wellington Hospital for urgent blood transfusion and surgery following birth. I use Kiaan's vulnerability again to highlight all the vulnerable people in our communities. The close to 30 per cent of our demographics aged over 65. Those with disabilities, those immuno-compromised, and the very young.

We vaccinate, get boostered, and wear masks in public to not only protect ourselves but more importantly so we don't make it easy for this very contagious virus to spread to others, especially the vulnerable. Understanding and contributing to the greater good, the common good, is a civilising principle. To enable that, we make individual sacrifices. Like your individual right to freedom of movement or your right not to be medicated.

Armed with scientific medical advice and modelling, the Government's vaccination mandate is desperately trying to reduce and level the rate of infections and hospitalisations. A massive peak of infections and a mushroom cloud of hospitalisation will overwhelm the hospital system's capacity to cope. I can't imagine the physical and mental stress on the medical staff.

What about the right of all those on the waiting list for elective surgery? How does the Government make a balanced decision to save the life of thousands while constraining individual freedoms? The Government has so far done, not a perfect job, but nevertheless a sterling one. I can't understand my friend, of many years, speaking from amongst the protesters at Parliament, claiming the Government is "evil".

The good news. It was reassuring to see not one political party or individual representative at Parliament, the highest decision-making and representative body of New Zealand, offer the protesters any support. That absence spoke the true voice of the country. Back in Kāpiti, good news from Jessie - the test was negative. Mine was negative. Claire had to take a second test as the first did not have enough material. Longer wait but negative. That first reunion cuddle with Kiaan was deliciously comforting. But the danger from Omicron is increasing by the day. Prepare please.