Opinion: Planting event grows bigger and bigger

Penny Gaylor.

Wellington Regional Council is inviting the community to come get their hands dirty to green up Whareroa Beach on Sunday, August 22, at our annual Spade Aid.

GWRC's Spade Aid is one of the region's best-loved planting event, which caps off a popular planting season.

It's part of GWRC's winter planting programme,in which we partner with mana whenua, schools, and local community groups to plant a staggering 400,000 trees across the region to restore native habitats and improve biodiversity.

At QEP, we'll be planting on previously farmed areas.

Over time, the trees will absorb carbon from our atmosphere and reduce greenhouse emissions — helping reach our organisational goal of absorbing more carbon than we emit by 2035.

There's nothing like getting together with friends and whanau to do something good for the environment.

Planting a tree has to be one of the most satisfying things to do.

Last time, hundreds of people of all ages and abilities flooded into QEP to plant an incredible 10,000 trees.

Even the rain couldn't put us off — though we're crossing our fingers for better weather this time around.

In fact, our volunteers were so amazing that we were able to throw in our shovels early and celebrate with a barbecue.

We reckon, with your help, we can do it again this year.

Everyone is welcome, and no gardening experience is required.

Our knowledgeable and friendly staff will be on hand to help settle the trees into their new home.

You'll want to wear warm clothes, sturdy shoes and bring along a spade and gardening gloves if you have them handy.

Come along any time between 10am and 1pm.

We'll have free hot drinks, light refreshments and a sausage sizzle for lunch to keep you fuelled.

Visit Greater Wellington's Facebook page to get the details: https://www.facebook.com/events/916277808920204