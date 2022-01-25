Penny Gaylor.

Weekly column by Kāpiti's Greater Wellington Regional Council representative Penny Gaylor.

Welcome to 2022, happy new year, and I hope it has been a safe summer for you all.

Like most I have enjoyed a rest and a recharge over Christmas and January break, but now the meetings schedule and matters of council resume.

Included in that is an important public meeting next Wednesday evening in Te Horo.

Following the severe flood in December 2021, which left local residents at Te Horo Beach stranded for three days and several properties flooded, a public meeting has been organised to discuss issues with flooding on Te Horo Beach roads and management of the Mangaone Stream.

The meeting is being co-ordinated thanks to the Friends of Te Horo Beach, and in particular, thanks to the efforts of Liz Koh to bring us all together for this opportunity.

Myself and staff from Greater Wellington Regional Council will join representatives and staff from Kāpiti Coast District Council, where we will update local residents on the issues, and it's a prime opportunity for local residents and councils to explore what options could be considered to address the increasing flooding risks.

I'd like to again thank organiser Liz Koh for initiating this meeting.

"There have been ongoing issues regarding flooding at Te Horo Beach and management of the Mangaone Stream for many years," she says.

"The issues are complex and require a combined approach from KCDC and GWRC.

"It is hoped that this meeting will lead to greater collaboration between the various stakeholders which will result in a path forward to resolve the issues."

The meeting will be held on Wednesday 2 February, 7pm at the Bus Stop Cafe. Vaccine passes will be required. Enquiries to Liz Koh: lizkohnz@gmail.com