Opinion: Free travel to get your free vaccine

Penny Gaylor.

Weekly column by Kāpiti's Greater Wellington Regional Council representative Penny Gaylor.

Thank you to those who participated in last weekend's Super Saturday, whether as a person receiving their first or second vaccination, or one of the multitude of amazing health workers, or Māori Wardens, or even our public transport staff who assisted as part of the team to help get people to vaccination centres.

GWRC and Metlink got on board with the Super Saturday movement to provide free public transport to a vaccination location.

Metlink has been offering free travel on buses and trains to anyone getting their Covid-19 vaccination since September 20 as part of a co-ordinated effort to boost attendance at vaccination centres and events across the region. Free travel to a free vaccination.

The free return trip on Metlink bus and train services will be available to all passengers travelling on the day of their vaccination appointment who can show their booking confirmation and date, either on paper or on their devices.

Passengers unable to use buses or trains are encouraged to contact Metlink directly on 0800 801 700 to arrange community transport to and from their vaccination centre.

Last Sunday, GWRC launched a campaign to cut through possible confusion and show the value that Greater Wellington adds to communities and the importance of our role in navigating the changes facing the Wellington region.

I've often noticed how people find it challenging to know about the variety of services the regional council provides, and the differences between what we do compared with other local organisations and groups.

As ratepayers, people buy our services — often without any choice — and it's up to us to explain ourselves and show the value we deliver. So, GWRC is lifting the lid over the next couple of years to do exactly that.

The regional council's multi-year Listen to the Land — Whakarongo Tātou ki te Whenua information campaign focuses on Greater Wellington's core environmental restoration, enhancement and protection roles to start with — through a series of stories and content on street posters, digital billboards, online and local and community newspapers.

I'd like to think the campaign will complement this column, which I've written most weeks in the past five years since I was elected as the Kapiti Coast councillor on GWRC; by my estimate, I must have written about 220 columns in the Kāpiti News as the regional councillor.