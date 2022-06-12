Penny Gaylor.

Weekly column by Kāpiti's Greater Wellington Regional Council representative Penny Gaylor.

With the recent launch of Wellington Regional Council's On-Demand bus service in Tawa, I can assure Kāpiti Coasters that quicker than a swipe of your Snapper card I was pitching to roll it out in our community.

This bespoke approach to public transport is part of a 12-month Metlink trial in the suburb of Tawa, whereby using a mobile phone app designed by Via, people in Tawa can order rides from buses operating without set routes between flexible pick-up and drop-off locations, or 'virtual stops'.

Children under the age of 5 ride for free on the 17-seater buses being used in the trial, which can carry wheelchair passengers.

I've made sure that as the trial progresses, and as we look for the next opportunities to expand the trial, that communities such as Ōtaki are, literally, the next passengers benefiting.

The trial showed the council's public transport wing was moving with the times.

But to be fair, our bus network is in a constant state of innovation here on the Kāpiti Coast.

In my first term Kāpiti Coast saw the new Uzabus fleet rolled out which produced lower carbon emissions.

We also kicked off a pilot in partnership with Horizons Regional Council to trial a bus connection between Levin, via Ōtaki, to the Waikanae train station. The service remains, operating on Tuesday and Thursday.

As part of our regularly scheduled routes review, GWRC undertook a complete review of the Ōtaki route and timetable in recent years. Consulting with the Ōtaki community, such as schools, and taking guidance from the Ōtaki Community Board, the route was modified, trying to best reflect the changes in Ōtaki of where people are wanting to be picked up.

As a consequence some bus stops have new locations. It was an iterative process, as in a couple cases people objected to the suggested locations. I'm pleased that we could accommodate those requests.

Last year Uzabus started testing an electric bus on the Ōtaki route.

And last year GWRC undertook a survey to canvas with the Te Horo community the interest in a bus connection, to see if our future planning should consider expansion of service to there.

Perhaps an On-Demand service can complement or supplement existing services, so that our ongoing service improvement and expansion can meet the needs of the growing Ōtaki community.

We are constantly striving for innovation and improvements, along with our partners Uzabus and from other councils, to meet the needs of a growing local community.