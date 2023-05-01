Brenda Cavanagh (left) and Janine Tieman started their animal welfare journey about 20 years ago.

It was about 20 years ago when Janine Tieman and Brenda Cavanagh decided they wanted to make a difference in the lives of animals throughout New Zealand.

The two women wanted to provide a voice for those who couldn’t speak for themselves - animals.

They were volunteering at the SPCA at the time but decided to embark on their own volunteering journey by opening their charity shop Friends of Animal Charities, or FOAC for short.

Many of their co-volunteers followed them, believing in what they were standing for, and from there, family members, friends, neighbours, and many others joined them too.

“We were a group of like-minded individuals,” Janine said.

It wasn’t always easy though - at first, they were only able to sell through garage sales and market days.

After quite a long process, the charity became registered about 10 years ago and officially opened in Maclean Street in Paraparaumu Beach in April of 2014.

“It was really a dream come true when we were able to open our own animal charity,” Janine said.

Nine years later its success speaks for itself, with more than $418,000 being donated to charities New Zealand-wide.

Friends of Animal Charities sell a variety of different second-hand items.

There were about 20 people at the beginning, and that number hasn’t changed much over the years.

“Some have passed away, some have joined in, some have moved away.”

Their endeavour is completely not-for-profit - no one makes any money from the sales - it’s all for the animals.

While most of their raised money comes from donated items that they sell in the shop, Janine said they do have people who donate money, including one man who donates between $50 and $100 a month, and children who bring in piggybanks of change.

More than 70 per cent of their raised funds go directly to animals in need, with the rest being used for operational expenses and the rent of the store.

Janine said they have donated to 55 charities throughout New Zealand.

One of the organisations they donate regularly to is Helping You Help Animals (Huha), which rescues and adopts out different kinds of animals.

Huha was involved in saving and rehabilitating animals during the Christchurch earthquakes, and FOAC donated a sum of money towards this.

FOAC also has a number of other organisations they donate to as needed, including Wellington Rabbit Rescue - a non-profit that rescues and rehomes rabbits - and the New Zealand Riding For The Disabled Association, which is a nationwide organisation that provides interactions with horses to improve the health and wellbeing of disabled people.

The store is located in Maclean St, Paraparaumu Beach.

“It’s extremely rewarding to know that the hard work and effort of our volunteers has helped these organisations along the way,” Brenda said.

All of the volunteers at FOAC are animal lovers, and Janine said that many of them even adopt older animals to make the end of their lives better.

“Everyone here has at least one pet.”

The group of volunteers believe that all animals have a right to live a pain-free life and live in a loving home environment.

“We believe it’s up to us to help them.”

FOAC is always looking for more volunteers, so if you want to make a difference in the lives of animals everywhere, consider popping into the store and filling in a volunteer form.

If you don’t have the time to dedicate to volunteering, donating is an easy way to help, whether it be money or items - and they’ll even pick your donations up for free!

They accept most things, like clothing, jewellery, books, toys, and small pieces of furniture, but do not want TVs and large furniture.

If you want to donate you can visit their website here.

- This story appears in the latest Celebrating Kāpiti autumn/winter edition.