During the opening ceremony, the pair were at New Zealand House where a lot of supporters had congregated, and lots of big television screens, catering, merchandise, and more were featured.

Thompson put on the Goldie outfit to add to the atmosphere.

Kate Thompson got to wear the Goldie mascot outfit at the Paris Olympics.

“There were a lot of children and they loved the photo opportunity and hanging out with Goldie.”

During their five days in Paris, Thompson and Periam followed a rough itinerary of where and when they needed to be for Goldie commitments.

New Zealand House was their main work environment, and the athletes’ village too.

“Whenever I was Goldie we’d film quite a bit of content in one go and that was drip-fed out during the Games in terms of TikTok and the social media stuff.

“When I put it on in the village, heaps of athletes wanted to stop and have photos.

“Everyone was excited to see a mascot, including the cleaners of the village to people driving the golf carts.

“It was cool, but it also meant it took ages to do everything because so many people wanted a photo opportunity with this random kiwi.”

The pair stayed in a small room in a hotel, but used it only to get some sleep.

“We were out and about every day doing as much as we could to make the most of being in such an incredible place.

“We were averaging about 30,000 steps a day just doing everything we could to soak up the experience.”

The pair had some free time to enjoy the environment and check out some of the sports because they were given tickets as part of the prize.

“We got to go to the men’s sevens finals and some of the rowing heats.

“You couldn’t hear yourself breathe in the France versus Fiji sevens final.

“The atmosphere at Stade De France was out of the gate.

“All the French supporters were going nuts.”

Kate Thompson in the Stade de France.

The pair marvelled at the amount of hard work that goes in to make the Games a success.

“I have a new-found respect and appreciation for the whole behind-the-scenes team New Zealand administration staff who go out of their way, even for the mascot.”

She said all the Kiwi athletes were welcomed at New Zealand House.

“It’s an incredible environment that they created.”

The pair had the opportunity to stay longer, but decided not to.

“I didn’t want to take more leave on the back of the school holidays.

“Principal Tony Kane was amazing giving two staff members from the same department leave, so I thought it would be a bit on the nose asking for more.”

Back home, Thompson enjoyed watching the Games on television or keeping up to date on her smartphone because she had become “obsessed with the Olympics”.

She loved watching the Games with her children and indicating places she had visited.

She enjoyed chatting to school students and staff about her experiences, which she described as “very special”.

Despite a bit of “post-Paris comedown”, she felt privileged to have been part of the Olympic Games.

“I’m still pinching myself that it was all real.”