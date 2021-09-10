Old college building will be Kāpiti Community Foodbank's new home

A former college music suite will be converted into the Kāpiti Community Foodbank.

A former college music suite will be transformed into the new Kāpiti Community Foodbank.

The music suite, which used to be at Kāpiti College, is now at the Gold Coast Building Removals site in Waikanae.

Lots of work needs to be done to the building to make it ready for the food bank's needs.

Fortunately many people are backing the project including MenzShed Kāpiti who have agreed to help with the fitout.

"MenzShed has been great," food bank chairman David Edwards said.

"They're going to put a team of guys in there and will make it happen which is awesome."

AD Architecture has created design plans to transform the 166sq m music suite so it would include a workroom, sorting room, office, reception, storage, staff toilets and veranda.

Work would also involve getting the building up to scratch with the building as well as the fire safety code.

Behind a series of fridges would be an extractor fan so the heat generated by the fridges went outside and didn't create mould inside.

The project's aim was to "futureproof the food bank" as much as possible so future committees could solely focus on helping others instead of where their headquarters would be.

The charity had estimated the project would cost $150,000 and was heartened that over $100,000 had been raised so far.

"If there's anyone out that can help out financially that would be great," Edwards added.

It wasn't an easy project and lots of challenges were involved, with the latest being a shortage of building materials which could impact on the cost, and availability of materials.

"I don't have a reliable timeframe now especially with Covid, and Christmas coming up.

"We just keep chipping away because the project has to be done."

The food bank is currently operating out of the Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre but weather tightness issues with the building means their tenancy is on a daily knife-edge.

A mould assessment report of the building, in August, wasn't as bad as it had been, Edwards said.

"Does that mean we will get a little bit more leeway and can stay for a bit longer?

"We don't want to move twice if we can possibly avoid it.

"If we can hang on here, and then get into the new place, that would be the golden apple."

The food bank had an offer to use a building, off Rimu Rd, as an interim measure, but it didn't have a back door, various power points, and there could be added pressure if their new relocatable building, which would be located in Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, wasn't ready in time.

Meanwhile, Edwards said demand for food bank parcels during lockdown was "very strong".

"It was probably double our normal outflow. A lot of new clients.

"Some of the older residents, who found it difficult to get out, contacted us.

"Grandparents bringing up grandchildren as well, that's still very strong."

He thanked people who had donated items as well as generous companies such as supermarkets.

A $5000 injection from the Ministry of Social Development was very welcome too.

And council was continuing to look at ways of supporting the food bank.