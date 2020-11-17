NZ Proud Property Improvements wins a gold award in prestigious builders' competition

Part of NZ Proud Property Improvements impressive Raumati South home renovation. Photo / Leroy James Photography

NZ Proud Property Improvements won an award in the Registered Master Builders House of the Year Regional (Wellington/Wairarapa) Awards.

The Paraparaumu company entered their Raumati South renovation into the up to $500,000 renovation category.

Their renovation topped the category and gave them a gold award too.

It was an impressive accomplishment for a first time entrant as gold awards are given to entrants who achieve 90 per cent of the available points and judged to be at least 80 per cent above industry standard.

NZ Proud Property Improvements, a locally owned building company spearheaded by Johnie Saunders and Lauren Gibbs, specialises in renovations and extensions.

A revamped kitchen area. Photo / Leroy James Photography

"We are totally humbled by the result," Johnie said.

"We strive to deliver the highest quality of building standards and these awards mean we have done just that which is incredibly gratifying.

"We hope this achievement gives our team and wider business group some real pride in the extra effort we put into our projects.

"Our NZ Proud team, sub trades and homes owner all helped contribute to this win and we are so grateful to everyone involved."

The company won the small business excellence and employer of choice awards at last year's Electra Business and Innovation Awards.

Description that accompanied the entry:

What was once a dilapidated ex-rental property is now a welcoming family home with a contemporary coastal theme.

The renovation of the two-level house included a downstairs space with two rejuvenated bedrooms, a large bright bathroom, storeroom, laundry and a media room with all the extras.

Bathroom. Photo / Leroy James Photography

On the upper level the new open-plan kitchen has been given lots of storage and a large island.

French doors connect this space to the deck.

The kitchen is open-plan and links to spacious dining and living zones.

These take full advantage of the exceptional 180-degree sea views.

Step outside and you'll find an alfresco kitchen, LouvreTec-covered dining space,

wraparound decks and a grassed area for the grandchildren to play.

The main bedroom suite has a double shower with a glass back so the vista is never missed, even from the ensuite.

A large, open wardrobe has also been added, and doubles as a study.

This home has been completely transformed so the owners can enjoy it for many years to come.