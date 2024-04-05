The century-old macrocarpa in Arapawaiti Cemetery Reserve will be felled soon after suffering in recent storms.

The century-old macrocarpa in Arapawaiti Cemetery Reserve will be felled soon after suffering in recent storms.

A notable macrocarpa tree that has been a feature of the Paraparaumu Beach North skyline for generations will be felled later this month.

The century-old macrocarpa in the Arapawaiti Cemetery Reserve has reached the end of its natural life and now poses a safety risk to people and property.

Kāpiti Coast District Council parks, open space and environment manager Gareth Eloff said the tree has been kept going for the past 10 years with interventions such as bracing and pruning but was now beyond help.

“We recognise many in the area will be sad to see this once-mighty tree no longer prominently visible.

“The macrocarpa’s age, location and the impact of recent storms mean it has lost a significant portion of its canopy and it is now weighted towards private and public property.

“It’s also showing signs of interior decay, which will be compromising its structure.

“We’ve had the tree assessed by an independent arborist, who has recommended its removal and we’re preparing to get this job done in the coming weeks.”

Special care will be taken to fell the notable macrocarpa. Photo / David Haxton

Because the tree is listed as notable in the Operative District Plan, resource consent was required for the work and has been granted.

The Arapawaiti Cemetery Reserve is historically significant.

It is possibly part of an early Māori burial ground and is of high cultural importance to Āti Awa ki Whakarongotai as wāhi tapu.

For about 150 years until the early 1990s, the site was used as a cemetery by early European settlers and their descendants.

Eloff said representatives from Āti Awa and descendants of the families have been involved in discussions about the tree’s felling and are supportive of it.

Particular care would be taken because of the site’s use as a cemetery and its historic significance.

“Because the tree is within a cemetery, the wood will be retained in the reserve, with much of it to be chipped for mulch.

“We’ll also be following tikanga Māori protocols and, depending on the state of the timber, we will look to use some of it in a memorial feature.

“We’ll work with iwi and the family representatives on this once we can see what we’ve got to work with.”

Eloff said the reserve was home to many other mature native trees and would continue to be maintained by the council.

Work is expected to begin in late April and could take up to two weeks to complete. During this time, Arapawaiti Cemetery Reserve will be closed to the public.