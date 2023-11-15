Norma McCallum with her 1000th beanie. Photo / David Haxton

When Norma McCallum started knitting beanies for children, she never imagined she would hit the 1000 mark.

She started knitting beanies in October 2007 for a Save the Children shop in Mahara Place, Waikanae.

“People kept giving them wool, which on its own wasn’t good, so I decided to make things out of it for them, including beanies.”

One by one, the number of beanies increased to 100, 200, 300...

When the Save the Children shop closed down, she continued knitting and sent the beanies to Foster Hope New Zealand.

“I’ve just kept going.”

A number of her beanies have been part of Waimea Women’s Institute parcels sent to Wellington Children’s Hospital, too.

She hasn’t seen children wear her beanies, apart from when some were given to Corinna School pupils in Porirua as part of a project.

“I wrote a little book to go with them. It was good fun and the kids really enjoyed it.”

Norma hasn’t had a strict knitting regime.

“It varies. I’m a bit slower nowadays with arthritis. I used to do a couple a week and preferred knitting in winter when there wasn’t a lot to do. It’s all a matter of what the weather is like, what I feel like ... "

Norma, from Waikanae, enjoys sitting in her chair knitting while listening to the radio or watching something on the television.

She has continued to use yarn that has been donated to her from various sources including members of the institute.

“It’s my recycling offering to the planet,” she laughed.

Some of Norma McCallum's beanies. Photo / David Haxton

Small bits of yarn aren’t discarded either.

“Even small amounts can become colourful edging.”

Norma found knitting beanies “a soothing thing”.

“Michelle Obama has recently taken up knitting as a stress-release thing, so I feel in good company.”

Norma learned how to knit at an early age.

“My grandmother taught me when I was about 9. Of course, during the war [World War II], we unwound anything we could find and reknitted it into socks for the guys and that sort of thing. My mother was also a great knitter, and I think I’m carrying on the family tradition.”

Norma has now completed her 1000th beanie, which has become Waimea Women’s Institute’s entry for a national competition in 2024.

“I told them I don’t do fancy, but at least it’s something for the group to enter.”

She has no plans of stopping either.

“As I get more and more housebound because I’ve got arthritis and a heart problem, it’s lovely to have something that makes [me] feel useful.

“I have a lovely feeling that there must be many children who have worn a beanie that I have knitted.”