View of the Kāpiti Coast from the Paekakariki Hill Rd summit. Photo / David Haxton

View of the Kāpiti Coast from the Paekakariki Hill Rd summit. Photo / David Haxton

Kāpiti residents are in for a bout of cold weather, according to Niwa’s August-October seasonal outlook.

The report states that a cold snap, along with likely frosts is expected for early August in the Central North Island region, which includes Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua and greater Wellington.

The colder-than-average start to August is due to a climate driver in the stratosphere, impacting weather patterns during August in the summer hemisphere.

Niwa principal scientist of forecasting and media Chris Brandolino said while Kāpiti could expect a colder start to the month, it would get warmer after the first week.

“For the next three months, the temperature is expected to be average or above average for that area.”