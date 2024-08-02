Advertisement
Home / Kapiti News

Niwa outlook: Cold snaps expected for Kāpiti region in early August

Alyssa Smith
By
2 mins to read
View of the Kāpiti Coast from the Paekakariki Hill Rd summit. Photo / David Haxton

Kāpiti residents are in for a bout of cold weather, according to Niwa’s August-October seasonal outlook.

The report states that a cold snap, along with likely frosts is expected for early August in the Central North Island region, which includes Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Horowhenua and greater Wellington.

The colder-than-average start to August is due to a climate driver in the stratosphere, impacting weather patterns during August in the summer hemisphere.

Niwa principal scientist of forecasting and media Chris Brandolino said while Kāpiti could expect a colder start to the month, it would get warmer after the first week.

“For the next three months, the temperature is expected to be average or above average for that area.”

He said some frost could be expected but a higher daytime temperature than normal. In terms of rainfall, Kāpiti would have a dry start to the next three months, with less than 10ml of rain expected.

“It’s going to be a pretty dry start to August.”

He said for the second half of the month more rainfall and unsettled weather were predicted.

“As we go on to September and October, we believe the rainfall will be normal. While August starts dry, it is expected over the whole three-month period that the rainfall will be at normal range.”

Brandolino said Levin was expected to have the same trends as Kāpiti.

He encouraged people, especially farmers and agricultural workers to regularly check rainfall trends in the region using Niwa’s Drought Forecast.

“Niwa has this great tool that helps us predict rainfall and expected dryness. It’s free for anyone to check at any time and gets updated daily.”

To check out the forecast, visit: https://shiny.niwa.co.nz/drought-forecast/





