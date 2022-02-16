Nicholas Harman.

A former Paraparaumu College head boy is one of 12 New Zealand Qualifications Authority Premier Award winner's.

Nicholas Harman, 18, the college's head boy last year, received outstanding scholarship in biology, health and physical education, physics and statistics as well as scholarship in calculus and chemistry.

"I was totally surprised," a thrilled Nicholas said.

"I hadn't been aiming for the award so when I found out I was a Premier Award winner I was in complete disbelief.

"My parents were next to me, and they didn't even know what the award was, so they had to look it up online.

"It definitely took a while to sink in but after it did I was buzzing."

Nicholas said the award was "a hugely satisfying outcome to a long exam period and a challenging academic year, but it also signifies that anything can be achieved with the right mindset and enough hard work".

"It also makes me very grateful for everyone who has supported me along the way, as I know that I couldn't have achieved this without them.

"Shout-outs to my family, my teachers, and my friends for supporting me when I had a lot on my plate."

Nicholas has been invited to attend the annual NZQA scholarship awards ceremony held in Parliament in May.

Paraparaumu College principal Craig Steed with Nicholas Harman.

He will also receive $10,000 each year for three years, provided he maintains a B average, to contribute to tertiary study.

Nicholas is studying health-science first year at Otago University.

"This is a one-year preliminary course that leads into professional pathways such as medicine and dentistry, but also a range of bachelor degrees such as oral health, radiation therapy and dental technology."

Long-term he wants to "pursue a challenging yet rewarding career that makes an active, positive influence on the community and environment".

Whatever he does, he will look back at his time with a sense of fondness.

"I have hugely enjoyed the range of extra-curricular activities on offer at Paraparaumu College, as these have given my life greater balance when added to my studies.

"These activities include music (performing in the college's jazz band, orchestra and barbershop), drama (productions, Shakespeare) and sport (hockey and athletics).

"I've met many great friends through these activities, and they have produced some significant memories."

And he had some advice for students going through their college years.

"I encourage students to work hard and dream big."