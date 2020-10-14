Niamh Mason and Ocian Kerehoma part of The Sleeping Beauty cast

Ocian Kerehoma and Niamh Mason. Photo / David Haxton

Two young dancers from the Kapiti Dance Centre are part of Royal New Zealand Ballet's upcoming production of The Sleeping Beauty.

Niamh Mason and Ocian Kerehoma, both aged 10, were among a group of 48 children selected for the show after about 150 children auditioned at the Royal New Zealand Ballet studios in Wellington.

The youngsters who auditioned were split into three groups with each one doing a dance routine lasting about half an hour, before a call-back comprising a smaller number, before final selections were picked for an A cast and B cast, which share the shows.

Selection announcements were made at the end of the call-back which was happy for those who made it, but tough for those who didn't.

Ocian, from Paraparaumu Beach, had been a bit nervous.

"I thought I was too tall, because I was too tall last year and the year before, but they choose me and I was really happy."

Niamh, from Waikanae, said she was "very happy".

Her mother Tanicka Mason was equally pleased.

"The audition was a big ask but I wanted to support her in doing it because I knew there was a slim chance of being successful.

"But also very excited that she managed to pull it out of the bag on the day and got chosen.

"For these two they like a bit of competition too."

Ocian's mother Sarsha Forbes was proud too.

"They've worked really hard to have an opportunity like this.

"As well as fact they both love doing it, this is such a great opportunity and experience to be watching and spending time with the company.

"There are really lovely role models for them."

In the classical ballet show Niamh plays a page, which is an attendant who helps royalty, while Ocian is part of a Garland dance, which he described as a "full-on dance".

It's a busy time for the pair, who have a strong dance background over the last six years, with rehearsals in Wellington as well as their normal dance practice in the Paraparaumu studio.

The Sleeping Beauty will be performed in the Opera House, Wellington, from October 29 to November 7.