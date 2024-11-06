Six tuatara have been translocated from Ngā Manu Nature Reserve to new habitat at Brook Waimārama Sanctuary in Nelson.
Ngā Manu’s manager Anna McKenzie Hawea said the move marked a milestone in the collaborative conservation efforts between Ngā Manu, mana whenua Te Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai, and Ngāti Koata, who “entrusted these taonga species to the reserve’s care for the last two decades”.
Ngāti Koata are kaitiaki of the species due to their ancestral links to Stephens Island / Takapourewa in the Marlborough Sounds, home to the world’s largest tuatara colony.
McKenzie Hawea said the programme began more than 30 years ago and has enabled the safe rearing and release of about 1000 tuatara to protected sanctuaries and predator-free sites.