Cutting a ribbon to declare Piki's Perch officially open, from left, Ngā Manu Nature Reserve general manager Anna McKenzie Hawea, Pikirangi and Tutere Parata, and Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow. Photo / David Haxton

Waikanae-based Ngā Manu Nature Reserve has opened an exciting new visitor experience designed to connect people with nature in a new way.

Piki’s Perch invites visitors to soar into the story of the kererū, uncovering the bird’s vital role in forest regeneration and the ecosystems of New Zealand.

This innovative addition was proudly supported by the Kāpiti Coast District Council (KCDC) and a Lotteries Environment and Heritage Grant and brought to life by the talented team at Studio C.

With stunning visuals and interactive elements, Piki’s Perch creates an immersive journey that combines learning and fun, perfect for families and nature lovers of all ages.

“The launch of Piki’s Perch is a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing the visitor experience at Ngā Manu,” reserve general manager Anna McKenzie Hawea said.