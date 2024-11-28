Advertisement
Ngā Manu Nature Reserve launches Piki’s Perch interactive adventure

Cutting a ribbon to declare Piki's Perch officially open, from left, Ngā Manu Nature Reserve general manager Anna McKenzie Hawea, Pikirangi and Tutere Parata, and Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow. Photo / David Haxton

Waikanae-based Ngā Manu Nature Reserve has opened an exciting new visitor experience designed to connect people with nature in a new way.

Piki’s Perch invites visitors to soar into the story of the kererū, uncovering the bird’s vital role in forest regeneration and the ecosystems of New Zealand.

This innovative addition was proudly supported by the Kāpiti Coast District Council (KCDC) and a Lotteries Environment and Heritage Grant and brought to life by the talented team at Studio C.

With stunning visuals and interactive elements, Piki’s Perch creates an immersive journey that combines learning and fun, perfect for families and nature lovers of all ages.

“The launch of Piki’s Perch is a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing the visitor experience at Ngā Manu,” reserve general manager Anna McKenzie Hawea said.

“As we continue to grow, we’re excited to offer fresh ways for people to engage with nature and deepen their understanding of the incredible biodiversity here in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Tutere and Pikirangi Parata have some fun with Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow. Photo / Captured by Friday
The opening was commemorated with the planting of a lemonwood / tarata tree by Pikirangi and Tutere Parata.

Piki’s Perch is one of many exciting developments at Ngā Manu.

Guests can now explore a fully redesigned website that showcases all aspects of the reserve – from the diverse wildlife and conservation efforts to the unique experiences on offer.

The vibrant, engaging and audience-centric website makes planning a visit easier than ever, offering a seamless way to discover how visitors can connect with nature at Ngā Manu.

It also acts as a window into the breadth of the conservation work, highlighting the vital role Ngā Manu plays in protecting national heritage.

“With summer just around the corner, there’s no better time to meet the incredible wildlife at Ngā Manu,” McKenzie Hawea said.

“From the cheeky kea, charismatic kākā, and vibrant kākāriki to the mysterious tuna (longfin and shortfin eels), every encounter offers something special.

“For an unforgettable experience, don’t miss the intimate Kiwi Night Encounter—arguably the best way to meet a kiwi in New Zealand.

“Whether you’re exploring Piki’s Perch, taking a guided tour, or simply relaxing in the serene surroundings, soar through summer at Ngā Manu.”

For more information, visit website at www.ngamanu.org.nz or follow the reserve on social media for updates.

