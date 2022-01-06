New Year Honours: Roger Miller made officer of New Zealand Order of Merit for services to governance and the community

Roger Miller.

A community stalwart who has helped thousands of charity groups thrive has been recognised in the New Year Honours.

Roger Miller, from Waikanae Beach, has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to governance and the community.

When the Charities Commission was disbanded, Miller established the Charities Registration Board — Te Rātā Atawahi.

"I have always been a strong supporter and advocate for the charity and not-for-profit sector of Aotearoa/New Zealand.

"Through this I have been privileged to work with many dedicated people passionate about their organisations and it has been my pleasure to assist.

"My involvement with this sector, which is such an important part of the fabric of our country, was why I was appointed as the inaugural chair of the Charities Registration Board — Te Rātā Atawhai in 2012.

"This position I held until I stepped aside in June 2021.

"During this time 11,000 charities were registered."

Miller, who has been a barrister and solicitor for more than 40 years, had a simple reason for seeing charity groups prosper.

"My work with organisations in the arts, business, sports, education, health and the community has been to ensure their viability and sustainability.

"One example of this was chairing Snow Sports New Zealand and bringing together the various New Zealand snow sports under the one functional umbrella thus creating an economy of scale which is now being reflected in the outstanding performance of the athletes."

Miller has also been an active leader of business and business development especially in Porirua.

"He holds voluntary positions or has been an honorary solicitor for St James Theatre and Opera House, Care NZ Manaaki, Mary Potter Hospice and many other organisations," New Year Honours background info said.

He has chaired the Porirua City Council community services board, Scots College Wellington Foundation, Ski Racing New Zealand, Snow Sports New Zealand, and the Performing Arts Foundation of Wellington.

Miller has been a trustee of Pataka Foundation, was on the executive of CCS Disability Foundation, and been a Law Society nominee appointed to the Porirua Foundation.

He had a 15-year involvement with Business Porirua including chairing the organisation and leading two delegations to Japan.

Moreover he has been a New Zealand Trustee of the Year, Porirua Business Personality of the Year and Wellingtonian of the Year (business).

Miller has had very special support throughout his community involvement.

"In my endeavours I have been fortunate to have the support of my wife Alex and our whānau."