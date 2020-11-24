New Waikanae Railway Station toilet brings relief

New public toilet. Photo / David Haxton

A new public toilet facility has opened at Waikanae Railway Station.

The facility, co-funded by Greater Wellington Regional and Kāpiti Coast District Council, is a standalone toilet within the station precinct that is designed to accommodate accessibility needs, to be easy to clean and to overall enhance the station to meet the needs of public transport users.

"This new facility has been long sought after by commuters who spend an hour-long train journey home in the afternoon or evening," Greater Wellington rail asset lead Barry Fryer said.

"The Waikanae community have also been looking for improved public toilet facilities within the town centre, so it is a win-win.

"The great thing about this new build is it will substantially extend the opening hours of the toilet facilities at the station.

"Whereas before, the bathroom facilities were only available to the public when the ticket office was open."

New toilets at Waikanae Railway Station. Photo / David Haxton

Some park layout changes have been made to accommodate the new toilets.

Kāpiti's Greater Wellington representative councillor Penny Gaylor said, "This project, which came out of the 2018-28 Long Term Plan, is just one example of how the community can use their voice to have input into shaping their community through strategic channels such as the Long Term Plan consultation.

"The 2021 Long Term Plan consultation is coming up and we'll be calling for the community's perspective on key challenges and opportunities in region, we really encourage everyone to have their say.

"The great thing about this facility is it helps to enhance the customer's journey on public transport and makes it easier for the community to choose sustainable forms of transport, which helps to reduce harmful emissions and keep our rohe (region) beautiful."

Kāpiti Coast District Council councillor Jocelyn Prvanov said, "The shortage of public toilets in Waikanae has been an issue council has been trying to get to the bottom of for some time.

"So it's pleasing the regional and district councils could team up to solve a problem for both public transport users and the local community."