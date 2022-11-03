Jocelyn Prvanov and Michael Moore with a new sign at Te Horo Beach aimed at keeping motorcyclists off the beach and sand dunes. Photo / David Haxton

With a few grunty revs of the throttle, a motorbike rider scans the horizon along Te Horo Beach.

They're looking forward to ripping it up along the beach and into the sand dunes despite knowing it's illegal.

No one is around so they start off but then notice a sign they haven't seen before.

They take a close look at the sign which reads: Keep off our dunes – Don't be an egg.

The sign resonates with them so they turn back and go home or seek an area that's okay for off-roading.

That's the hope anyway.

The sign is one of 12 that Kāpiti Coast District Council has created as part of a wider effort to stop motorbikes from entering the coast's 40km of beachline and dunes.

While the sand dunes are a picturesque backdrop to the beaches, they are also unique features of the coast's natural and cultural heritage, provide a strong natural barrier, provide an environment where native plants thrive and habitat for a range of birdlife and animals.

Council environment and ecological services team leader Andy McKay sand dunes were a sensitive environment.

"We're trying to look after the plants and animal communities that live in the dunes.

"Having vehicles in those areas rips out plants, destroys nests, and things like that.

"It's an ongoing issue, and an educational one too.

"We've got the 2021 Beach Bylaw which solidified a lot of the rules around where you can and can't go on the beaches so we're following on from that.

"And we've had feedback from the community that they really want to see this stuff pushed.

"This is about having a positive push to get people to look after the dunes and having a think about their impact."

The new signage features an artistic image of a New Zealand dotterel; the species have been nesting along parts of the Kāpiti coastline.

"They're the classic New Zealand beach bird where they will park out in the middle of a flat area, find a bit of driftwood, and then they'll be almost invisible.

"We know that nests at Waikanae River mouth have been run over.

"That's obviously not great for a species that is at risk in New Zealand.

"We're using the dotterel as the campaign bird because it's a bird that can be really badly affected by vehicles."

While some riders will ignore the rules, the council has been trying other approaches too.

"Our depot team has a big digger which they use to clear the stormwater pipes along the beach line.

Will motorcyclists heed the sign's message? Photo / David Haxton

"The digger also has a grabber's arm and we've used it to grab big chunks of driftwood to put across accessways.

"As soon as we get reports of new entrances being made we can get in there, get big chunks of driftwood, and block them off.

"It's a constant process though and we're also looking at having more patrols along the beaches as well."

Waikanae ward councillor Jocelyn Prvanov commended the council on taking a proactive approach including digger use to block access.

"Unfortunately it's a bit like cancer where you block up one hole but they find other areas.

"It's a really difficult job to stop them but I think it's a good approach to try to educate them.

"But I suppose if that doesn't work then things are going to have to get tougher because our environment is under stress all the time, and once that's gone, it's gone, so somehow we need to encourage people to go elsewhere."

Council environmental standards manager Jacqui Muir said, "We're trying to encourage people to change behaviours because our regulatory signage, and the regulatory compliance work that we do with some of these people who are continuing to damage our dunes, is having very little impact.

While the rules stated no motorbikes were permitted along the beaches, some people "were well aware of those rules but they're ignoring the rules".

Waikanae Community Board member and Te Horo resident Michael Moore said, "It's a real issue and needs the community to help us."

Prvanov said a new environment committee was being set up by the council and she would be chairing it.

"It will be a place where we can focus on these aspects which will feed into a lot of the other decision-making around the council table and community boards.

"The committee is really exciting for this district."