New sign puts Raumati Village Community Garden on the map

Kate Foley, left, and Mana MP Barbara Edmonds by the Raumati Village Community Garden new signage. Photo / David Haxton

A new sign has been unveiled to highlight the thriving Raumati Village Community Garden.

Mana MP Barbara Edmonds and garden stalwart Kate Foley unveiled the signage on Wednesday.

The garden is located in a green zone at the back of Kapiti Uniting Parish grounds at 10 Weka Rd.

Kate said the garden was created in September 2018 after a grant from the Kāpiti Coast District Council through its Greener Neighbourhoods scheme.

The grant enabled the purchase of wood for three raised gardens, soil from Commonsense Organics, while some metal sheeting was donated.

"Since the garden has been built we've taken part in workshops and run many working bees."

Stacy White, from the Waikanae Beach Community Garden, volunteered to paint the sign.

Appealing new signage at the Raumati Village Community Garden. Photo / David Haxton

"She actually reached out to me.

"I was blown away by her willingness and kindness to put so effort into this sign because it did take many hours to paint.

"She had some leftover paint that was actually donated by Resene.

"And my brother Ian created our logo which we can use on the sign and on our social media posts to give people updates about our garden."

Having signage in place was important.

"We have so many visitors to the garden and everyone asks about it.

"It will give the garden a real purpose and hopefully increase our volunteers and position in the community."

The Raumati Village Community Garden. Photo / David Haxton

Kate had special praise for Michelle Foxx and her son Salem who had put a lot of work into the garden.

"We really appreciate all the hours they've put into the garden."

And she thanked the parish for allowing the garden to be located on their grounds.

"It means we don't have to pay a lease fee and we also don't have to pay for water although we were donated a rainwater tank from James Bishop from the Waikanae Beach Community Garden.

"The tank has been connected up to our Thrifty Place Op Shop and we get most of our water source from there.

"It also teaches people about using sustainable water sources and things like that."

Edmonds didn't speak at the unveiling because she had lost her voice but afterwards on social media praised everyone involved in "an impressive community-led initiative".