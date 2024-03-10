Nat Perkins (left), Lesley Varcoe, Jim Warwick, Lois Brink, Matt Warren, Betty Valentine, Karen Simpson-Warren, Joost Brink, Graeme Blanchard, Jenny Rowan, Ron Valentine, John Hook, Janet Holborow, Sharli Solomon, Maree Hook and Karl Farrell. Photo / Rachel Jones

Construction of Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards’ new clubhouse is expected to get under way early next month.

A groundbreaking and site blessing ceremony was held on Saturday to mark the start of stage one which Homestead Construction will spearhead.

A karakia and blessing were carried out by Taku Parai (Ngati Toa) and Karl Farrrell (Ngati Haumia) before speeches by club chairman Matt Warren, Kāpiti Mayor Janet Holborow, Surf Lifesaving NZ president Jim Warwick, and club patron Jenny Rowan, and groundbreaking by club junior member Lexie Garton and life member Joost Brink.

“This marks a huge milestone for the club,” club chairman Matt Warren said.

“It is a big step forward and will ensure the club will be able to provide essential lifesaving services well into the future.”

Creating a new clubhouse, more inland, has been in the planning stage for 13 years and gathered a lot of momentum after the old clubhouse was demolished in 2022.

Club members have been operating lifeguarding and club services from containers for the last three years.

“In the past five years, a lot of work has gone into obtaining a lease, resource consent and building consent.

“We have worked with contractors, community, club members and iwi to make sure we get this right.”

Construction of stage one (closed-in building) was expected to start in early April and be finished toward the end of the year.

“The fitout stage depends on raising funds and the aim is to be finished by the start of the 2025 patrol season.”

Paekākāriki Surf Lifeguards junior member Lexie Garton, 4, and life member Joost Brink break the ground to signify the start of the new clubhouse build. Photo / Rachel Jones

The club has raised over $3.5 million toward building the facility but still needs about $1.4m in funds and in-kind services to finish the building project.

“We have a lot of fundraising activities in the next few months to find the balance of money for the project

“We launched our Legacy Wall on Saturday allowing the community to buy their space in the club.”

Warwick said, “The new building will not only allow the club to perform lifeguarding and rescue activities better but will provide a dynamic new space for more community engagement and hosting opportunities.

“The building of a new surf clubhouse is not a challenge for the faint-hearted and takes multiple years and an incredible amount of volunteer hours by a team of committed clubbies.

“To Matt, Karen and the rebuild team congratulations on your achievements to date and I look forward to seeing the completion of the new building for the 2024/25 patrol season.”

In the next two weeks, the site will be handed over to Homestead Construction to begin groundwork and construction. Mills Albert will be the contractor on site for the groundwork to prep the site for foundations and services.

New clubhouse major supporters are: Kāpiti Coast District Council, Surf Lifesaving NZ, Lotteries Grants Board, NZCT, Pelorus Trust, Coastlands, Cuttriss Consultants, Mills Albert, HWA Architects, Quality Demolition.