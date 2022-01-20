Retaining wall work on the southern side of the Titoki Stream is complete. Work on the northern side, which is the other side of steel sheet piles, is under way. Photo / David Haxton

Retaining wall work on the southern side of the Titoki Stream is complete. Work on the northern side, which is the other side of steel sheet piles, is under way. Photo / David Haxton

A major revamp of the Tikotu Stream is well under way at Maclean Park in Paraparaumu Beach.

The upgrade is part of the wider Te Uruhi project which includes creating a visitor hub in the park that will promote Kāpiti Island and more.

Upgrading the Tikotu Stream, from Marine Parade to the sea, is the first phase of the project and a lot of work is involved.

Tikotu Stream before upgrade work started.

The work, which is well advanced, will improve the environment for the aquatic life in this section of the stream and the amenity value of the area for the community.

"It's great to see this section of Tikotu Stream being redeveloped," project management office manager Alison Law said.

"It'll improve people's appreciation and understanding of the awa, and the ecology of the area.

"We've had to fence off the surrounding area and carpark during the work, so we appreciate the community's patience."

The project includes installing new wooden retaining walls and preparing the banks of the stream for planting native species during the next planting season.

Years of sediment build-up at the bottom of the stream is being removed and new debris arrestors will be installed.

Council's contractors needed a 'dry area' to install the new retaining walls in the stream bank.

This is achieved by dividing the stream into two sides: a 'dry' working side and a 'live' side.

Sheet piles (pieces of steel with interlocking edges) are placed into the middle of the stream to form a solid barrier.

The working side of the stream is then 'de-fished' while the other side is left live.

Ecologist with an eel.

De-fishing is carried out by experienced ecologists over several nights and the catch is released upstream.

Species caught include shortfin and the rarer longfin eel, inanga (whitebait) and common, redfin and giant bully.

Years of sediment build-up in the stream had reduced the quality of the environment for its inhabitants.

After de-fishing, water is pumped from the working side of the stream.

Poles for the new retaining walls are driven (pushed and/or vibrated) into the ground.

Wooden railings and slats are installed, and geotextile fabric is laid on the inside of the retaining wall to prevent sand being washed behind the wall.

The retaining wall on the Maclean Park (southern) side of the stream was finished before Christmas.

Tikotu Stream upgrade work.

Council's contractors are now working on the north side of the stream.

The work was initially expected to be completed by Christmas but due to the bad weather we experienced in early December, it is taking longer than planned.

The work is now due to be completed in March.

The area will be landscaped and, as part of the Te Uruhi development, will eventually include storyboard interpretations about the flora and fauna in the area.

The old pedestrian bridge has been removed.

A new bridge, which will be installed later this year, will be designed to complement its environment, and will include cultural art elements.

The old retaining walls and pedestrian bridge were at the end of their useful life.

The new bridge will be wider, providing better access to the beach for people with prams and those living with a disability.