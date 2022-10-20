New Kāpiti Coast District Council chief executive Darren Edwards. Photo / David Haxton

New Kāpiti Coast District Council chief executive Darren Edwards certainly hasn't been desk-bound since starting earlier this month.

The 51-year-old has taken an active interest in meeting staff from across the organisation.

"I truly believe that being the chief executive of any organisation gives you an opportunity to engage.

"I've been out every day meeting people from corporate services, and information technology through to our depot where our people are out there rain, hail or shine getting the grass and gardens looking really good, and more.

"It's the core services that our council provides, that you don't think about until something happens and they're not working, so for me, it's really important being across that."

And of course he's been meeting new mayor Janet Holborow, councillors and community board members.

Fostering a strong relationship with elected members was important to him.

"They are the decision makers for the community."

A tight working relationship between mayor and chief executive was key too.

"I'm really encouraged by our new mayor.

"Janet has the community at heart and will do well for Kāpiti.

"The challenge for me is to do everything I can to support her, and our council, to ensure we're able to deliver on those outcomes."

Edwards was also very encouraged with the early meetings he's had with council's iwi partners.

"I would like to think there's an opportunity to for us continue with those relationships and look how we grow those."

Summing things up: "It's exciting – it really is."

Moreover, Edwards said culture was fundamental to the success of any organisation.

"It's important for me to display the values that you would like to see in your organisation.

"That's about being open and honest.

"I'm also no different to anyone else who works here and that's a really important message.

"I'm part of a team, and if the team is able to be successful, then I'm successful.

"It's about being inclusive, it's about having a trust and honesty-based culture, and from what I've seen so far, there is a really good culture and a really good appetite to improve that culture.

"I made it a priority to get around the business and meet everyone, and I'm going to make it regular, so I've made the point of putting times in my diary where I'm actually with the teams."

Making sure there was financial sustainability was key too.

"Affordability is a big issue for everyone.

"It's about how we are financially prudent and ensuring that provides for a sustainable financial strategy."

Darren Edwards. Photo / David Haxton

Twenty-two people applied for the role, after previous chief executive Wayne Maxwell resigned, with four candidates chosen for an interview with the full council from the previous triennium, before Edwards was given the nod.

Edwards, who brings over 30 years experience across the public sector in both central and local government, was working at the Far North District Council, as strategic planning and policy general manager, when he saw the chief executive vacancy.

Timing played a key part as he was looking for a chief executive role "and a council that fitted with our values" and "somewhere where our family could come and live and make some difference".

"My wife Belinda [who is in the health sector] and I have three children – our two girls are studying at Victoria University and our son is in Year 12 at college."

Reflecting back on the interview, Edwards said he did everything he could to put his best foot forward.

"For me it was about understanding Kāpiti and what the challenges were, what we do really well but also where there is opportunities for us to do better, and what was the difference I could make, or what could I bring that none of the other candidates could.

"I've always been big on forming relationships with key stakeholders, Treaty partners, council and our councillors, so I really worked on that.

"And I wanted to understand the financials and what we were delivering as far as capital projects and how we were doing in that space.

"It always a fine line, and a balancing act, as to what is a level of service the community will have an appetite for, so I focused on that too."

He was in a Far North District Council committee meeting when there was a tea break so he checked for messages on his phone: a message informed him he was the preferred candidate.

"I went back in and spoke to the chair and said I had to excuse myself for a minute as I had something very important to consider.

"I found a quiet space, had a bit of a fist pump, phoned my wife, shed a tear of joy, and then started thinking about what next."

With a long public service career, and his maturing through the years, one thing became clear.

"It's about looking at what you want to leave, and for me it's about community, it really is."

He only had to look to his wife, who had until recently been playing Farah Palmer Cup rugby, for inspiration.

"She is a huge community volunteer, and sits on several boards, not at local government level, but she is, in essence, the true meaning of community volunteer."

Outside of work Edwards loves spending time with whānau.

"I'm really family focused.

"I've had my time to focus on me, and do all the sporting things I wanted to do, but now it's about our kids.

"Being the best dad I can for them is really important."

The family loved to travel, attend sporting events, and enjoyed walking and cycling.

Edwards started on October 10 and has been appointed for an initial term of five years with an annual remuneration commencing at $310,000.