Wing Commander (retired) and Ōtaki MP Tim Costley addresses an Anzac Day dawn service in Paraparaumu. Photo / David Haxton

There was a special moment at the Anzac Day dawn service in Paraparaumu this morning.

The service, which saw hundreds of people attend in windy and cloudy conditions, featured an unveiling of a new joint plaque on the War Memorial Arch.

The plaque is in honour of two Kāpiti men – Sergeant Alastair (Al) Don and Staff Sergeant Richard (Dick) Grigg – who were killed in Vietnam.

The original Vietnam plaque on the arch, unveiled in 2018, carried the name of Grigg, of Reikorangi [killed in a Viet Cong bomb explosion in his V-Force billet in Saigon in December 1965], as it had not been known Don’s scattered family had a base in Paraparaumu.

Discovery of their whereabouts last year led to a decision by Paraparaumu RSA to honour his service by listing his name on the new joint Vietnam plaque.

War correspondent Chris Turver, from Waikanae, was in a Land Rover with Don, who was a gunner with Royal New Zealand Artillery’s 161 Battery, when on September 14, 1965, it was blown up by a Viet Cong landmine.

Don and Bombardier Jock White, both in the front seat, were killed instantly.

Sergeant Alastair (Al) Don.

Turver, who was severely concussed alongside another person in the back seat, has always remembered Don, especially each Anzac Day.

“Al was just 27 and already respected as one of the oldest in the Battery.

“He was married to the late Isabel and their three sons Trevor, Mike and Al Don Jr are here today with their whanau, and I know they feel the occasion deeply.

“It has taken a long time for Al to come home.

“He was first interred in 1965 in the Terendak military cemetery in Malaysia before his remains were repatriated and interred in the Awa Tapu cemetery, in Paraparaumu, last year, with his wife.

“My memory of Al Don is of a highly professional leader who enjoyed his career, and his advice to us, if he was here today, would be to enjoy the life each of us has been given.

“Rest in peace Al and know that this memorial plaque will each year remind us of the sacrifice you and Dick Grigg made for your country, together with the 26 Kāpiti men already named on this memorial.”

Don’s sons and great-granddaughter Hawaiki Don unveiled the plaque.

A memorial plaque on the War Memorial Arch, in Paraparaumu, honouring Al Don and Richard Grigg. Photo / David Haxton

Meanwhile, Wing Commander (retired) and Ōtaki MP Tim Costley, who was the guest speaker at the service, recalled being in East Timor, on January 2, 2008, in a peacekeeping capacity, with the Royal New Zealand Airforce’s helicopter detachment, when a call came seeking help because a UN police station was under attack.

“It should have taken an hour to get the helicopter airborne but over the next few minutes, I watched as men and women leapt into action, ripping off covers, fitting door guns, and servicing the aircraft, as I strapped in, the co-pilot already had the engine running, the maintenance chief had the technical log ready for me to sign, and the boss was running over with the approval to go flying.

“Twelve minutes after that first call came in we were airborne with soldiers in the back who managed to hold off the attack until further help arrived on the ground.”

Many people attended the Anzac Day dawn service in Paraparaumu. Photo / David Haxton

He said the story put into “perspective the service and sacrifice of those who left these shores 110 years ago” and it was a reminder that the “indelible Anzac spirit lives on today”.

“That Anzac spirit is a unique and defining quality and one that sets us apart from all other nations, and something of which we should be justifiably proud.”

Costley said Anzac Day wasn’t about celebrating war but honouring the service and sacrifice of those who went to war.

“Those who went in hope of saving our country and the world for future generations”.

“To quote my late father, we must remember the mateship, agony, courage and compassion of war service but save us from ever glorifying the horror and tragedy of war.

“Dad has captured the very essence of Anzac Day - it’s a day to celebrate service and sacrifice - not the wars and conflicts in which those sacrifices were made.

“I will be forever proud to have served ... but I will always be in awe of the service and sacrifice of those who went before me, and in particular those who never returned.”

Retired Squadron leader and Paraparaumu RSA president Karen Wemyss said Anzac Day had been one of the most important dates on the New Zealand calendar since it was first marked on April 25, 1916.

Part of the Anzac Day dawn service in Paraparaumu. Photo / David Haxton

“At first it gave people the chance to honour the original Anzacs who fought in Gallipoli, then it became the day for those who served in the First World War, the Second World War, subsequent wars and campaigns, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

“Anzac Day has become an occasion to honour all those who have worn our country’s uniform in service.”

“Today we reflect on the importance of camaraderie and bonds forged by veterans.

“Today we remember the sacrifice and service of our veterans including the more than 30,000 New Zealand service men and women who have lost their lives in our country’s name.

“Today we honour the values of the original Anzacs – loyalty, selflessness and courage.

“Today we honour those who have served far and wide in different shapes and sizes, each as significant in their own right.”



