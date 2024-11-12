The Kāpiti Business Chamber has appointed Ben Jamison, Ngāti Raukawa, as their new tangata whenua chair.
“Ben brings a wealth of knowledge to the future direction of the board, with extensive experience in Māori economic development, governance, and collaborations with entities including the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust and the Māori Racing Board of Ōtaki,” chamber general manager Claire Mance said.
After five years of dedicated service, Monique Leith has stepped down as chair and co-chair, transitioning to a board advisor in 2025.
“Monique’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding the chamber through significant growth and development, bringing grace, accessibility, and diversity to the board table,” Mance said.
In addition, the chamber has welcomed a new treasurer, Candice King-Turner, and community engagement manager, Tina Larsen, as they gear up for further growth in 2025.