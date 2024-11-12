Kāpiti Business Chamber general manager Claire Mance.

“Tina will be pivotal in driving the chamber’s Value Proposition programme and supporting our key partners and members,” Mance said.

“She is from Paekākāriki, helping to ensure our community engagement is a truly districtwide approach.

“Tina recently completed her executive MBA in business management with Victoria University Wellington and has a proven track record in delivering multi-market, member-oriented value propositions.

Looking ahead to 2025, the chamber was excited to roll out new business innovation and sustainability initiatives in collaboration with 2Degrees, Greater Wellington partners, the Ministry of Business and Innovation’s Tech Step Programme, national chamber partners, and as a founding partner of Work Ready Kāpiti.

“These initiatives form part of the chamber’s strategic plan to enhance business support, continuity, growth and resilience as they work to deliver ongoing value to their members and the business community,” Mance said.

“The last 12 months we have been digging deep, building back post-Covid, repositioning ourselves with our strategic partners, and ensuring we have the right services and products in place for the future of business locally.

“We’re a strong, diverse, visible chamber in Kāpiti and an important part of our ecosystem.

“Our role is to be here for our business community when they need us most.

“And our independence and ongoing engagement with local decision-makers is something to be proud of and uphold.

“Local businesses need innovative action, and the ability to be agile in support of their sustainability and growth.

“If we can achieve that collectively, families and businesses will come here, live here, work here, and more importantly, stay here.”



