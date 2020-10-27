New home but same supportive care

Cancer's Society's Kapiti Support Centre.

The Cancer Society's Kāpiti Support Centre, an expanded presence to meet the growing demand for cancer supportive care in the district, has been officially opened.

"Shifting from the small, rented premises to the house at 27 Kāpiti Rd, Paraparaumu, has been a great move," senior health promotions coordinator manager Mandy Savage said.

"It's a bright, sunny space, close to transport, there's free parking, and it's ideal for people to find us."

The centre provides free information and support for people affected by cancer.

"If someone or their loved one has a cancer diagnosis they can come in and find out how to deal with that."

One such cancer survivor, Victoria Mollison is thankful to see the extra support in Kāpiti.

"The centre has supported my family and me.

"I know that I've got someone there I can talk to."

There has been overwhelming generosity from the local community to create the centre.

"We're thankful to finally be able to celebrate the community for all their incredible help getting the centre up and running," Mandy said.

"A special thanks to mana whenua and the Menzshed Kāpiti, who have supported us every step of the way, and all the local businesses who have given us donations and huge discounts.

"Your support helps keep our services free to Kāpiti patients and whānau."

The centre at 27 Kāpiti Rd was officially blessed by kaumatua Don Te Maipi and June Davis at a dawn ceremony on Monday, October 19.

A mauri was gifted by Karl Webber, kaitiaki of Motungara / Fisherman's Island.

The evening ceremony featured local harpist and certified clinical musician Chloe Beaumont Field and a kapa haka performance from Kapakapanui School's powhiri roopu.

Kāpiti mayor K Gurunathan unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion.

"What you have created here is a home, a home where people who are vulnerable, who may be seeking information, solace or guidance are responded to in a way that embraces them and makes them feel confident that they can manage it, whatever the challenges are."

The centre is open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Call on 04 298 8514 or drop-in for a visit; no appointment necessary.