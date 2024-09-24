“The event is free and something positive for all the whānau.”

The festival, held over November 22/23, will be held outside Wai Ata studio, at the end of Tilley Rd.

Kicking off the festivities on Friday, November 22 from 7pm will be an acoustic concert of music, spoken word and theatre around a fire. A barbecue will be provided if you want to bring kai to cook.

“This will be a way to warm up before the big event and give artists an opportunity to play and be heard in an intimate setting. If you have an original song or poem you’d like to share, this will be a beautiful place to perform to an appreciative audience,” Truscott said.

The main event the next day from 12pm-7pm, will feature live music by bands from Kāpiti, Porirua and Wellington including AJA, Jess Deacon and band, Sureboy, and Hearth, with more exciting announcements to come. There will also be kapa haka and DJs to keep everyone dancing all day long.

Rangi Marie Peace Festival is returning. Photo / Kirsten Drysdale

There will be fun and free activities for all ages including flag making, giant bubbles, conga drumming workshops, outdoor games, a bouncy castle and a ‘talking tent’ with speakers and workshops throughout the day.

A ticketed after-party at the Paekākāriki Bowling Club will feature more great music.

If you’re still standing on the Sunday, there’s the monthly live music session at Finn’s Paekākāriki from 4pm, too.

“We want to welcome people from far and wide to experience the natural beauty here and promote live music, creativity and enjoying kai together,” Truscott said.

“It’s also about respecting the whenua we are on, and the mural of Miriona Mutu on the Wai Ata studio reminds us of this important history.

“We can all learn more about what we can do to support our local hapū to be able to live on their whenua again.”

Anyone wanting to be involved, including performers, food vendors, artists, workshop facilitators, speakers, community groups who share the peace kaupapa, sponsors and volunteers please email via wai.ata@icloud.com.

Event funders are Kāpiti Coast District Council and Paekākāriki Community Board. Sponsors so far include Magno Vieira from Harcourts, Rustam Nomozov from Mortgage Lab, Stonewood Homes, Family Music Store, AJ Crawshaw Music School, Beach Road Deli, The Perching Parrot and Elite Arboriculture.



