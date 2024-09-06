Some of the many highlights over the years range from starting a World Wildlife Fund stamp collection in Australasia, which lasted more than three decades and raised more than $1m for the charity, to getting Ōtaki’s first fax machine, which sped up connections with overseas customers.
John Mowbray held important positions including being on the board of stamp dealer Stanley Gibbons in London and world president of the International Federation of Stamp Dealers.
He travelled the world and recalled a five-day exhibition in Hong Kong where the queue stretched around two blocks.
Mowbray praised the staff, past and present, and thanked its printers Graphic Press and NZ Post and especially the Ōtaki community, who had assisted in the growth of the business “in many ways”.
“It has been a wonderful experience to be in Ōtaki and help put it on the map internationally.”
Managing director David Galt said Mowbray had demonstrated “that you can develop and run a hugely successful venture in Ōtaki”.
“It’s part of Ōtaki but part of the world.”
Costley congratulated everyone involved in the business.
The business proved “we can be successful from Ōtaki – nothing is stopping us”.
“We want to see more people coming into this region, bringing their talent, bringing their skills, creating opportunities, like you [John] and the team have. It’s a fantastic role model.”