All four, as well as family dog Mysterio, a husky-staffy cross, escaped unharmed.

“I got a phone call as my daughter was running down the driveway.

“I had a feeling of fear that my grandsons weren’t safe but she got them all out.”

Wendy’s husband and their son were at squash and came back to find the devastating scene.

“I am just grateful and thankful that my daughter and my grandsons are still with us because it could have been a different story.

“A house can be rebuilt but lives can’t be replaced.

“I’m so blessed and grateful that they got out.”

Freeman-Gray praised Wellington Free Ambulance and Fire and Emergency New Zealand for checking the children over.

“They were great.”

Fire crews at a Nathan Ave house fire. Photo / Paraparaumu Fire Brigade

She praised neighbour Vicki Hayward, who “gave comfort and support to my daughter and my grandsons in a time I was unable to”.

“Vicki also kept her phone available to my daughter so she could update me on what was going on.”

Freeman-Gray, who was at the family bach in Taupō at the time of the fire, praised the Paraparaumu Community Group on Facebook, too.

“Their support, reaching out to people and giving gifts to my daughter and grandchildren, such as pyjamas and other items of clothing such as shoes, because we lost everything, was amazing.

“There were drop-off points at The Bookshelf in Waikanae and KS Beauty Studio in Paraparaumu.

“My daughter’s friend has been bringing them [donated items] to her because it has been a very unsettling time.

“A Givealittle page was also set up by another friend of my daughter.

“It’s very overwhelming, with the outreach of people offering to help, but it’s very much appreciated by all of us.”

She said the house was insured but the family didn’t have contents insurance.

“We will make plans once we know what is happening.”

She said an investigator believed the fire was started by an electrical item in the garage.

Fire crews from Paraparaumu, Waikanae, Wellington, Porirua and Remutaka attended the fire.