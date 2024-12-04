She started gigging in Kāpiti well over 10 years ago, and is pleasantly surprised there is a thriving, bustling community of musicians.

Since its inception, they have seen over 11,000 visitors to the Mostly Music website, averaging about 150 people a week. It far exceeded their expectations.

“We’ve even offered assistance and guidance from finding musicians to book, to what to pay them, which helps us feel sure that a ‘voice’ for the music industry was needed at a local level,” Deacon says.

“We hosted our first Muso Meetup (hosted at The Bond Store) in NZ Music Month, which was attended by local musicians — providing a place and space to get together and network.”

Mostly Music, a finalist in the 2024 Electra Business & Innovation Awards, is not just a website — it’s a vibrant platform and gig guide dedicated to showcasing the rich tapestry of live music events from Paekākāriki to Levin.

Jess Deacon and others entertain.

It offers a comprehensive calendar of live music events, making it easier than ever to find and attend gigs.

With over 850 events listed since its launch, the platform covers everything from EP launches and orchestral showcases to solo performances and jazz jams.

The platform is a beacon for musicians and venues, promoting their events through various marketing channels.

It takes the burden off venues to consistently spread the word, ensuring that every performance gets the attention it deserves.

The platform has built a steadily growing email database and sends out a weekly gig guide, keeping music lovers informed and engaged.

Their first Muso Meetup provided a space for musicians to network and collaborate, fostering a sense of community and support.

Mostly Music aims to expand its offerings with artist profiles, a Book A Band directory, more networking events, and increased visibility for local musicians’ recorded music.

Their mission is clear: to celebrate and support the diverse and vibrant music scene in Kāpiti and Horowhenua.