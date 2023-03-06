Peter Puketapu with his homemade waka and paddlers. Photo / David Haxton

Creating has always been Peter Puketapu’s speciality, but his newest project might just be his best yet.

Peter, who is 88 years old, lives in Sevenoaks Retirement Village in Paraparaumu with his wife Margaret, where they are surrounded by decades worth of his crafts.

His newest creation is a miniature waka, which he meticulously carved over a period of about three to four months.

Margaret said it is her favourite piece he’s done to date, and the couple has it proudly displayed in their living room.

The idea for the carving came from a book called Te Toi Whakairo, The Art of Māori Carving by Hirini Moko Mead.

Peter, who is from Te Āti Awa iwi and Puketapu hapū, was captivated by an image of a waka in the book, but also had fond memories of his experience steering a waka at Waitangi.

A waka and paddlers created by Peter Puketapu. Photo / David Haxton

His hobby certainly keeps him busy, and Peter said, “I’ve always had a project on the go”.

It all started when Peter, who was living in Lower Hutt at the time, was offered an apprenticeship at Freighters, where he became a boilermaker (a tradesperson who fabricates steels, iron, or copper into boilers and other large containers) and started to hone in on his creativity.

After working at Freighters for a while, he moved to a new job at Fletcher Easysteel where he was able to develop his welding skills.

After spending time jumping between different jobs, he decided to work for himself under the name of his late wife’s business, Associated Ceramics.

Some of Peter Puketapu's projects. Photo / David Haxton

Over his lifetime he’s worked in many other different jobs as well, including doing handwork in prisons, signwriting and project engineering, but the one thing all his jobs had in common was a creative aspect.

Once both his and Margaret’s working lives ended, they moved up to Kāpiti, where his crafting hobby really took off.

He’s never stuck to just one artistic medium, and has dabbled in woodwork, stone carving, wood carving, metalwork, and many others.

“He’s just a natural handyman,” Margaret said.

A ceramic dog made by Peter Puketapu. Photo / David Haxton

Their backyard showcases many of Peter’s works, including a bird fountain, carved statues, handmade benches and the various wall pieces that line their fence.

The couple keep his work in every room of their house as well, with different stone statues, carved book ends, a porcelain dog modeled after Peter’s childhood pig dogs and, of course, the miniature waka decorating the space.

He has no plans to stop creating anytime soon. In fact, he’s already planning his next project – a bone-carved comb for his granddaughter.