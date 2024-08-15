Peryer, who gives birdwatching tours at Waikanae Beach, said the books were available from Paper Plus in Coastlands, Kāpiti Knitting and Lotto in Paraparaumu Beach, The Bookshelf in Waikanae, or via his website www.kapitibirdtours.co.nz

Round of applause

Duncan’s Brewery, in Paraparaumu, brought home six medals from the New Zealand Beer Awards

It received gold medals for its Feijoa Crumble and Grapefruit Satellite, silver for its Boysenberry Waffle and Passionfruit & Lime Ripple, and bronze for its Pale Ale and Juniper IPA

North End Brewing, in Waikanae, won a gold for its Iron Sands, silver for The Lash, and bronze for Bitter Sea.

Burglary arrest

A 38-year-old woman was arrested and charged with burglary after police carried out searches in Levin on Friday, August 9.

The arrest relates to the burglary of a commercial premises in Ōtaki early in the morning on August 9 where a large quantity of perfume was stolen.

The police searches in Levin resulted in a substantial quantity of the stolen perfume being recovered.

Police also found the stolen vehicle believed to have been used in the burglary.

The investigation into the burglary is continuing and police expect to make further arrests.

Challenging course

The Kāpiti Running and Tri Club had three members attend the New Zealand Cross Country Championships held at Mission Estate Winery in Hawke’s Bay.

After several days of rain, the 2km lap course was set to challenge most runners.

Of the trio, Peter Ellis took out first place in the 80-84 grade over 6km, Alvirg Busa finished 16th in his 40-44 grade, and Busa’s daughter CJ ran in the children’s dash.

New toilet block

A new toilet block at the Waimea Rd beach access point in Waikanae Beach will be up and running in time for summer.

“With the refurbishment of the Waikanae Boating Club now confirmed, work to build a new public toilet block has started,” a Kāpiti Coast District Council spokesperson said.

“The club is expanding its footprint and requires the space currently used by the public toilets.

“The new block will include more toilets, showers, benches and sinks.

“Some toilets will be open 24 hours a day.

“We expect this work to take six weeks.

“Please take care around the worksite when visiting the area.”

Scam alert

Police are aware of a scam where members of the public are receiving calls from what appear to be police station numbers.

“These are not calls from police,” a spokesperson said.

“We are aware and are investigating this.

“If you have had missed calls from what appears to be a police station number, you can disregard them.

“However, if you have provided any personal details during a call matching this description, please contact your bank, then report to police online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105/fraud-scam-cyber#main-content.”

To upskill yourself on scam awareness go to the Netsafe website www.netsafe.org.nz



