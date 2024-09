Paraparaumu Beach School's Mia Thomson leads the pack through the walnut grove at Waipuna Park in Tauranga at the Zespri AIMS Games. Photo / Jamie Troughton

Paraparaumu Beach School's Mia Thomson leads the pack through the walnut grove at Waipuna Park in Tauranga at the Zespri AIMS Games. Photo / Jamie Troughton

Mia Thomson is proof that persistence pays off.

After finishing third in last year’s Year 7 girls race, the 13-year-old stormed home to win the Zespri AIMS Games cross-country Year 8 title at Waipuna Park in Tauranga on Sunday.

Mia, from Paraparaumu Beach School, has a family full of long-distance runners and said her plan was always to get ahead from the start.

“I normally like to lead from the front but I was nervous today.”