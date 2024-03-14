There is always lots happening at MenzShed Kapiti.

There is always lots happening at MenzShed Kapiti.

Funds raised by MenzShed Kāpiti’s upcoming monster garage sale will help strengthen the social enterprise.

“This our first big clearance sale for three years, and we have some very good stuff for sale that we can’t make use of ourselves,” chairman Tony Annandale said.

“The funds raised on the day will assist us to continue to grow our activities and to support the large number of guys that come to MenzShed.

“Now that our new workshop is open, we have up to 70 members on-site each day we open, currently on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

“There is a fantastic atmosphere and the guys do great work for the community, but most importantly, MenzShed helps to support men’s health and welfare.

“It’s a place where members get together to ‘do the things men love to do together and share their skills and knowledge.”

A barrowful of items for sale.

Annandale said MenzShed Kāpiti had “very good facilities, having built three new buildings in the last six years”.

“That does mean that operating costs are increasing year on year, and fundraising is needed to maintain our facilities and to pay for costs like rates and insurance.

“Like all property owners in the community, MenzShed has been hit with rapidly rising costs, with materials prices rising by more than 50 per cent in the last two years and insurance costs increasing three-fold.

Plants will be part of the garage sale.

“The garage sale will help to pay those costs and allow the shed to continue to help all those it assists now.”

The monster garage sale will be held at MenzShed Kāpiti’s yard, 22A Rangihiroa St, Waikanae Beach, on Saturday, March 23 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

“There’s heaps of great bargains, with boxes of tools and hardware, power tools, indoor and outdoor furniture, garden tools and plants, and heaps of other stuff too.

“Tea, coffee and MenzShed’s famous freshly baked scones will also be on sale.

“This is a great chance for friends and supporters from all over Kāpiti to come along, grab some great bargains and see what MenzShed is all about.”